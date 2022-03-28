ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

PTK’s Spring Yard Sale Fundraiser is April 30

pittcc.edu
 1 day ago

WINTERVILLE—Pitt Community College’s Beta Nu Upsilon chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society will hold its annual spring yard sale on campus April 30. Rain or shine, the fundraiser will take place in the paved parking lot in front of the William E. Fulford Building, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m....

pittcc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Community yard sale in Newtown

The 2nd annual community yard sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Keller Williams Newtown, 12 Terry Drive, Newtown (right next to the Newtown Post Office). Rain date is Saturday, May 14. Sell your stuff or come pursue tons...
NEWTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Lifestyle
Greenville, NC
Society
City
Greenville, NC
City
Winterville, NC
WTAJ

Altoona to hold spring yard waste collection

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of Altoona is hosting its annual spring yard waste collection at the end of March and beginning of April. All items must be bagged in brown compost bags: trimmings, bedding plants, twigs, branches, and leaves. Loose items will not be collected. The yard waste will be collected at 7 […]
ALTOONA, PA
Dadeville Record

YARD SALE!

YARD SALE! 885 MAPLE STREET MARCH 19TH 8AM UNTIL SEVERAL FAMILIES ON MAPLE STREET. FURNITURE, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, TOO MUCH TO LIST!
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ptk#Yard Sale#Pitt Community College#Pcc#Gpa
The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee gardening: Nature's classroom for children

What kid doesn’t love to play in the dirt?  Kids love to get dirty because it’s a lot of fun!  And while they're busy having fun, there are myriad opportunities to teach them about the wonders of creation and the joy of seeing things grow. I remember, as a child, dropping some flower seeds in a pot on our porch. With the impatience of a child, I thought they were never going to grow.  Then one...
SHAWNEE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Calhoun County Journal

Women’s Biking Skills and Drill Clinic in Anniston

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the North East Alabama Bicycling Association Headquarters (NEABA) there will be a Women’s Skills and Drill Clinic. This will be a primer on riding and racing as well as have a focus bike handling, cornering, gearing, and more. The headquarters is at 26 W 10th Street in Anniston, AL 36201. The cost is $25. For more information or to register you can visit www.bikereg.com/sunnyking-skills-and-drills-2022. NEABA is a non-profit organization created to promote cycling in Northeast Alabama. They host cycling events, training rides, and educational workshops. For more information please visit their facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NEABA. This skills can help you prepare for the upcoming biking events coming to Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy