PTK’s Spring Yard Sale Fundraiser is April 30

WINTERVILLE—Pitt Community College’s Beta Nu Upsilon chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society will hold its annual spring yard sale on campus April 30. Rain or shine, the fundraiser will take place in the paved parking lot in front of the William E. Fulford Building, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m....
The 2nd annual community yard sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Keller Williams Newtown, 12 Terry Drive, Newtown (right next to the Newtown Post Office). Rain date is Saturday, May 14. Sell your stuff or come pursue tons...
A Longmont nonprofit is hosting a fundraiser next month that will raise money for programming to help people experiencing homelessness. The Hops and HOPE event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. April 23 at Left Hand Brewing’s Beer Garden, 1265 Boston Ave. in Longmont, according to a news release from the nonprofit.
Verde Elementary, a K-8 grade school in the West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD), will host the “Verde Mini Pulga PTA Fundraiser” Sat., March 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the school’s PTA in support of Verde students. According to Contra Costa...
A job of a police officer is to serve and protect. There will be a lot of serving going on Monday night, April 11th at Helen's Restaurant, located at 55 Downeast Highway in Ellsworth from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as members of the Ellsworth Police Department will be waiting on tables. They hope you'll tip generously to support Downeast Project HOPE.
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of Altoona is hosting its annual spring yard waste collection at the end of March and beginning of April. All items must be bagged in brown compost bags: trimmings, bedding plants, twigs, branches, and leaves. Loose items will not be collected. The yard waste will be collected at 7 […]
Come to find out, there is an Easter Bunny. At least in Hillsdale County. On Easter Sunday those who support the sophomores at Hillsdale High School can wake up to an Easter egg hunt. The sophomore class has a prom to host in 2023 so they are planning ahead with...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re looking for spring and summer clothes for your family mark your calendar for an event coming in April. Inside the First Presbyterian Church in Marquette tables will filled with spring and summer clothing to either swap or sell. It’s called the Little Agate...
What kid doesn’t love to play in the dirt? Kids love to get dirty because it’s a lot of fun! And while they're busy having fun, there are myriad opportunities to teach them about the wonders of creation and the joy of seeing things grow. I remember, as a child, dropping some flower seeds in a pot on our porch. With the impatience of a child, I thought they were never going to grow. Then one...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Kids across Central Florida are falling in love with reading and a statewide program is helping them out. The New Worlds Reading Initiative held a celebration at the Central Florida Zoo to mark 100,000 enrolled students. The program sends free books to Florida students in...
The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro has announced its 11th Annual Statesboro Kiwanis. The Rodeo is to be held on April 22 and 23, 2022. Ticket prices will be $16 in for adults. and $12 for children aged 4-13. Children aged 3 and under are free with the purchase of. an...
On Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the North East Alabama Bicycling Association Headquarters (NEABA) there will be a Women’s Skills and Drill Clinic. This will be a primer on riding and racing as well as have a focus bike handling, cornering, gearing, and more. The headquarters is at 26 W 10th Street in Anniston, AL 36201. The cost is $25. For more information or to register you can visit www.bikereg.com/sunnyking-skills-and-drills-2022. NEABA is a non-profit organization created to promote cycling in Northeast Alabama. They host cycling events, training rides, and educational workshops. For more information please visit their facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NEABA. This skills can help you prepare for the upcoming biking events coming to Calhoun County.
Comments / 0