Estill Co Deputy Judge/Executive Indicted

Click here to read the full article. Kim Davis, the former Kentucky clerk that denied two gay couples marriage licenses in 2015, violated their constitutional rights, a federal judge found on Friday. “Defendant Davis violated Plaintiffs’ constitutional right to marry by refusing to issue them marriage licenses, either personally or through the policy she established for the Rowan County Clerk’s office,” read the court order, as obtained by Rolling Stone. Although the pre-trial summary judgment found said violation, Judge David Bunning’s order did not include a decision on whether Davis will be responsible for the legal fees associated with the case, involving...

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO