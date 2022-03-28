ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magoffin County, KY

7 People Arrested following Raid in Magoffin Co

By Scott Ratliff
wsipfm.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven people were arrested last week following a raid by the Magoffin Co Sheriff’s Office. Deputies went to a home on Old Lick...

www.wsipfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Raid in Chacon neighborhood yields one arrest, narcotics, cash

A man was arrested after authorities raided a suspected drug house in the Chacon neighborhood, according to the Webb County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Hector Javier Venegas, 52. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. At about 3 p.m. Monday, the Sheriff's Office narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of North Seymour Avenue. Deputies seized 54.2 grams of crack cocaine, 1.7 grams of heroin and 1.6 pounds of marijuana. Sheriff's officials said the narcotics seized had an estimated street value of $4,240. Authorities also seized approximately $10,115 in drug proceeds. "The way the cocaine was packaged indicates it was going to be sold and distributed locally, and possibly end up in the hands of our children," said Sheriff Martin Cuellar in a statement. "I remind the community to please report any suspicious activities by calling our hotline at 956-415-BUST (2878). You may be eligible for a cash reward."
WEBB COUNTY, TX
WNBF News Radio 1290

Two Arrests and Deadly Drug Seized in Endwell Raid

Two Endwell men are accused of having hundreds of packets of the deadly synthetic drug, Fentanyl and other narcotics in their possession. Members of The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force raided an apartment on Delaware Avenue and arrested 42-year-old Theodore Brown and 55-year-old Clifton Brooks on numerous charges.
ENDWELL, NY
Journal-News

Man arrested with drugs and a pickle following Butler Co. traffic stop

A vehicle stopped Sunday afternoon on Interstate 75 in Butler County resulted the arrest of a man on felony drug charges, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1:30 pm, a K-9 deputy assigned to the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics unit stopped a car traveling south on Interstate I-75. During the stop it was discovered the driver was in possession of marijuana and a large amount of a wax substance along with cash, according to the sheriff’s office. Also found in the search was a large packaged pickle.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Magoffin County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Magoffin County, KY
Complex

Former Nurse Found Guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide After Giving Patient Wrong Medication

A former nurse has been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in. Court after giving a patient a paralyzing drug instead of a sedative. RaDonda Vaught, 37, was also found guilty of gross neglect of an impaired adult, and found not guilty of reckless homicide, after giving a patient vecuronium instead of Versed in 2017. The switch ended up being a fatal one for 75-year-old Charlene Murphey after she suffered from a brain bleed days later.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBIR

Sevier Co. SWAT and K-9 teams arrest 11 in drug operation following overdose deaths

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Sevier County authorities arrested 11 people in Sevierville as part of an operation to crack down on drugs and prevent more overdose deaths. The Sevierville Police Department said its SWAT, K-9 teams and other specialized officers worked with specialized team members with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office, Pigeon Forge Police Department and Gatlinburg Police Department to serve search warrants at several locations across Sevierville on Friday.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
BBC

Dozens of stolen bikes recovered following Oxford police raid

Dozens of bikes, suspected of being stolen, have been recovered following a police raid on a property in Oxford. Thames Valley Police said a warrant was executed in Giles Road, Littlemore on Thursday morning. It added that officers were in the process of identifying ownership of the "large number" of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSPA 7News

Woman dead following crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was killed in a fatal crash on Friday in Spartanburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happen on Blackstock Road between two vehicles. The driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Sedan was traveling north and the driver and three passengers of a 2008 Toyota Sedan […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Heroin#Drug Trafficking#Magoffin Co#Combs
BBC

County lines: Leicestershire drug raids see 63 arrests

A total of 63 people have been arrested as part of a crackdown on county lines drug dealing in Leicestershire. Officers said three lines from Nottingham to Birmingham were dismantled as part of a national week of action from 7 to 13 March. More than £30,000 in cash was seized...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Overnight fraud and drugs raids lead to 17 arrests

Seventeen people have been arrested following a series of raids by police across Kent, Sussex, London, Essex and Suffolk. Police seized more than £400,000 in cash, luxury watches, designer clothes, cars and artwork early on Wednesday. Officers were targeting people suspected of being involved in complex fraud or supplying...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX Carolina

Former primary school paraprofessional arrested on child molestation charges

ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they arrested a former school worker on child molestation charges after victims under the age of 6 were identified. The GBI said former paraprofessional Bobby Ray Cross, 66, was charged with three counts of child molestation for acts committed...
EDUCATION
WDAM-TV

Four arrested in Laurel drug raid

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Four men were arrested Thursday morning during a drug raid in Laurel. Laurel Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Department officers and Narcotics Division agents executed a search warrant at 112 Arden Street about 8:15 a.m. Thursday. Four men were arrested without incident and each faces one...
LAUREL, MS
101.9 The Rock

Three People Arrested in Campbellton Drug Trafficking Case

The New Brunswick RCMP reports they have arrested three people and seized cocaine, money and prescription drugs as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Campbellton. On Friday, March 18, police stopped a vehicle in Campbellton as part of the ongoing investigation, according to Cpl. Hans Ouellette. A 31-year-old woman from Campbellton and a 46-year-old man from Val D'amour were arrested at the time. Police say a third individual was arrested and later released.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Witness follows altercation in vehicle; Two people arrested on multiple charges

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two people from northeast Nebraska were arrested after police responding to a fight located drugs. At approximately 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Norfolk Police were called to 2400 West Pasewalk Avenue for reports of a disturbance. A witness was on the phone with dispatch and described seeing a man and a woman physically fighting in the parking lot near their vehicle.
NORFOLK, NE
The Independent

Police hunt for prisoner on the run in just underwear and socks

Police officers are searching for a prisoner who escaped custody wearing just underwear and socks.Dorset Police said it is carrying out “extensive searches” to find Kyle Darren Eglington, 32, and are appealing to the public for information.The force said it received a report at 11.12am on Saturday that Eglington had made off from a court prisoner transit van in Hardy Road, Poole, having assaulted security officers.It was reported that he was only wearing underwear and socks when he fled the van, police added.Eglington has been described as white, five feet 11 inches tall and of medium build, with dark brown...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Laredo Morning Times

Two arrested in raid of maquinitas establishment

Two men were arrested in relation to a raid reported at a local maquinitas establishment earlier this year, according to Laredo police. Last week, Alejandro Matias-Texco, 35, and Israel Matias-Texco, 28, were served with arrest warrants charging them with keeping a gambling place and gambling promotion. In January, Laredo police received information indicating that Golden Lion Amusement Center on 4500 San Bernardo Ave. Suite 120 was making illegal cash payouts to customers. On Jan. 6, the LPD Narcotics and Vice Unit launched an undercover operation....
LAREDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy