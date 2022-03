The fire started at a loft space above a garage on Southwest Old Wells Road; no one was injured. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue extinguished a fire that started in a second story loft at 29000 S.W. Old Wells Road in rural Wilsonville Friday, March 18. Rio Espinosa, a TVF&R public information officer, said there was heavy, black smoke coming from a loft space above a garage. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire was unknown, but is under investigation. The public information officer added that the response time was about 10 minutes and that firefighters had trouble entering the building initially due to heavy smoke and high heat. However, they extinguished the flames quickly, using about 3,000 gallons of water. {loadposition sub-article-01}

WILSONVILLE, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO