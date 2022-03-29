ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Best Picture ‘CODA’ Strikes A Chord With Bay Area Deaf Families

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cu94p_0esiX0BD00

FREMONT (KPIX) — The movie that garnered top honors Sunday at the 2022 Academy Awards is breaking down barriers for deaf families in the Bay Area.

With three Oscar wins, ‘CODA,’ a movie about a teenage girl who is the only hearing member of her deaf family, has struck a deep chord with the California School for the Deaf in Fremont.

The film won for Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Picture.

Troy Kotsur is the first deaf actor to win the accolade. Marlee Matlin was the first deaf actress to win an Oscar in 1987.

Mirella Frijmersum-Di Pietro, an 8th grader at CSD, said the Oscars have left her feeling empowered.

“So at first, I thought maybe it wouldn’t get an Oscar, because hearing society tends to overlook the deaf community. But I was amazed when it won those three awards. I was really proud,” said Frijmersum-Di Pietro. “I feel like people will start to realize that deaf people can do anything. They can be in movies, they can get Oscars, they can get Grammys. There’s a lot of different things they can do.”

CODA, an acronym for Children of Deaf Adults, was a window into the lives of a family in Gloucester, Massachusetts, their struggles in the fishing industry and their hearing daughter’s desire to leave the home to study music in college.

Writer and director Sian Heder had envisioned portraying the deaf family with the same common fears, hopes, and dreams as everybody else.

Blaine Call, a PE teacher at CSD whose parents are deaf, said the movie did a “good job” showing how hearing children translate and serve as a bridge for their families to the hearing world.

“I think it’s a big step forward. And I think it brings a lot of value in the sense that there’s exposure now. There is a lot of value to be seen and heard, and more understanding now, I think,” said Call.

Dr. Michele Berke, Principal of Early Childhood Education at CSD, said there is now less stigma and shame associated with being part of a deaf family. Berke is optimistic the movie will elevate the national discourse about diversity.

“It hopefully brings it to a new level. That different abilities doesn’t mean ‘less than’ or ‘can’t.’ I’m also hoping that it changes the conversation about what inclusion actually means,” said Berke. “As part of our diverse world, we want to emphasize that bilingualism is beautiful. And having parents who might be different from another set of parents, it’s fine.”

Throughout the Sunday night broadcast, each time CODA was announced as the winner, many in the crowd of 3,317 people wiggled their open palms in the air, the American Sign Language for applause.

“That was a nice recognition, and kind of honoring our culture,” said Laura Petersen, Outreach Family Educator at CSD.

Petersen is also the only hearing member of her immediate family, with deaf parents and a deaf sibling.

“Just to see everybody really trying to be representative and respectful, was amazing,” said Petersen.

At first, Petersen questioned the premise of a movie based on a CODA.

“I’m too close to it. I didn’t think it was that unique of an experience,” Petersen recalled with a chuckle. “But I also have criticisms. I felt like the movie kind of showed deaf people needed the hearing person. That’s way less true today. And it didn’t show that deaf people are really good at using video technology and texting and all of that. So, I had mixed emotions about it. But I think it’s great representation to show the deaf community and the deaf talent

Petersen hopes the efforts of empathy and inclusion the movie has created for the deaf community will carry on.

“I hope so. I’m afraid it might be just like, ‘Oh, this is the new thing at the moment. You know, deaf signing is kind of cool.’ But really ASL, American Sign Language is a huge part of the deaf community, deaf culture. We’ve had the history of people thinking American Sign Language is the ‘less-than language.’ And I feel like last night really elevated American Sign Language,” said Petersen.

Oceana Matsumoto, a 7-year-old student at CSD and aspiring actress, said the Oscar wins have inspired her to pursue a career in acting.

“I’m really hoping I get an award, as well,” said Matsumoto.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

'CODA' star explains how a real-life moment led to an emotional scene on screen

The hit movie “CODA” is not just entertaining audiences. It’s also sending a powerful message. The film follows a CODA, which stands for “child of deaf adults,” whose dream of following her passion for singing comes into conflict with her family’s struggling fishing business. The movie is nominated for three Academy Awards, including best picture and best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur. It also stars Oscar winner Marlee Matlin, who says the film is important.
MOVIES
ComicBook

CODA Movie: Where to Watch Best Picture Frontrunner

The 94th Academy Awards will take place tomorrow night and the temperature around Hollywood seems to be that Apple TV+'s CODA is the frontrunner for the top prize, Best Picture, potentially beating out Netflix's The Power of the Dog. The film, whose title is an anagram for child of deaf adults, was released back in August and can be watched with a subscription to the home of Ted Lasso, Apple TV+. CODA's rise to becoming the favorite for Best Picture is rooted in a few things, it began as an indie darling with a record-setting Sundance sale last year, but also checks two major boxes for Academy voters: It's a feel-good movie and a coming-of-age story. It also has inclusion baked into its premise as its cast is composed largely of actual actors that are deaf or hard-of-hearing.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

‘CODA’ cast on deaf representation and the making of the film

Actors Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Emilia Jones and Daniel Durant join TODAY to talk about their Oscar-nominated film “CODA.” The cast talks about the making of the film and the significance of representing deaf actors in the entertainment industry. Matlin says, “There are deaf actors out there,” adding “I’m not alone anymore.”March 18, 2022.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Fremont, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
City
Fremont, CA
Fremont, CA
Entertainment
KIRO 7 Seattle

Oscar wins for 'CODA' bring tears, elation to Deaf community

When "CODA" won the Oscar for best picture in Los Angeles, movie stars from Samuel L. Jackson to Nicole Kidman waved their hands instead of clapping — recognition of a culture and community that proudly calls itself Deaf. At home in suburban New York, Laurie Ann Barish cried, overcome by what she said was a long overdue feeling of acceptance.
MOVIES
Closer Weekly

Teen Idol Jimmy McNichol Became a Dad of 3 After Finding Fame! Meet His Kids Kellee, Nash and Ellis

Jimmy McNichol rose to fame as a youngster, appearing in popular television commercials as early as 6 years old. He and his younger sister, Kristy McNichol, became teen idols after appearing in several drama series and films that allowed them to showcase their dynamic talents. Outside of Hollywood, Jimmy became a dad to three kids: Kellee Maize, Nash McNichol and Ellis McNichol. Keep scrolling to meet his children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Ibibio Sound Machine: Electricity review – vibrant Afro funk hits the heights

Fro-funk band Ibibio Sound Machine have been around since 2013. The London group are best known for blending disco, post-punk, west African funk and electronic music into euphoric, high-energy soundscapes that feel borderless. Their latest album, Electricity, is produced by synthpop stalwarts Hot Chip and offers their most kaleidoscopic project to date. It’s got the same vibrancy, heart-thumping beats and empowered Ibibio and English vocals, but the songs reach new heights both lyrically and instrumentally.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Sian Heder
thedailytexan.com

Australian singer-songwriter Eliza Hull discusses her music, disability, platform

Australian singer-songwriter Eliza Hull traveled across the globe to perform her music and host a panel discussing the future of accessibility in the music industry at South by Southwest. Ahead of her panel Friday and her final show Saturday, The Daily Texan spoke with Hull about her career and advocacy...
MUSIC
Decider.com

Is ‘CODA’ Based on a True Story?

The 111-minute Apple TV+ tearjerker CODA is up for three Oscars—Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay—with the following logline: “As a CODA (child of deaf adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her home. When she discovers a passion for singing, Ruby must choose between family obligations and her dreams.”
GLOUCESTER, MA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose One of Three Bay Area Cities That Could Be Part of Speed Camera Pilot Program

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — State legislators in California are once again considering a plan that would attempt to slow down drivers with speed cameras on city streets, including the Bay Area’s three largest cities. The bill now being considered in Sacramento would allow pilot programs to launch in San Jose, San Francisco and Oakland, as well Los Angeles and two other yet-to-be-chosen cities in California. “We know that speed factor in about 30% of our track of fatalities,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo “Reducing speed can really help.” Citing San Jose’s recent wave of traffic fatalities, Mayor Liccardo will address the Assembly...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deaf People#Deaf Education#Deaf Culture#Deaf History#Coda#Kpix#Csd
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

‘CODA’ Getting Musical Adaptation From Deaf West Theatre, Vendome Pictures and Pathe

Coda, Siân Heder’s triple-Oscar-nominated drama about a hearing person in a deaf family who discovers her singing talent, is getting a musical. CODA producers Vendôme Pictures and Pathé are partnering with Tony Award-winning Deaf West Theatre to develop a stage musical adaptation of the film, the companies unveiled on Wednesday.More from The Hollywood ReporterGabrielle Union Boards Apple's 'Truth Be Told' for Season 3Vanessa Hudgens to Host ABC's Oscars Red Carpet ShowDid Oscar Winner Asghar Farhadi Steal the Idea for 'A Hero'? The news comes on the heels of CODA‘s best picture win at the Producers Guild of America Awards, a prize often...
LOS ANGELES, CA
loudersound.com

Listen to black midi cover King Crimson's 21st Century Schizoid Man

Eclectic London prog trio black midi have covered King Crimson's classic 21st Century Schizoid Man and you can hear their energetically faithful cover below. The song is the first time all three black midi members on vocals - bassist Cameron Picton, guitarist Geordie Greep, and drummer Morgan Simpson. The cover also features saxophone by Kaidi Akinnibi, who often plays live with the band.
ROCK MUSIC
CBS San Francisco

Poll: High Crime, Housing, Homelessness Have Bay Area Residents In A Bad Mood

CONCORD (KPIX) – As the Bay Area comes out of the pandemic, many in the region are in a grumpy mood apparently, accoding to this year’s Bay Area Council Poll. This is the most dissatisfied Bay Area residents have been since 2014 and strangely the pandemic is the least of their concerns. The online poll says housing and homelessness are the major issues. Michael Schwartz from Concord agrees. “It’s definitely not as good as it used to be,” he says. Schwartz didn’t take the poll but he agrees with many of the results. “I’ve lived in Concord for 25 years and Covid has made...
CONCORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Oscars
Variety

‘Fire of Love’ Filmmaker Sara Dosa on Katia and Maurice Krafft’s Passion for Volcanoes

Click here to read the full article. Sundance sensation “Fire of Love” continues to wow audiences on the festival circuit as it hits the Copenhagen Intl. Documentary Film Festival, where it is vying for the top DOX:AWARD. Variety speaks to its director, Sara Dosa. Based on archive material, photographs and animation work, “Fire of Love” tells the story of French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who devoted their lives to volcanoes and became pioneers in their field in the 1970s and ’80s. The couple died in 1991, doing what they loved as they documented the eruption of Mount Unzen in Japan. They...
MOVIES
CBS San Francisco

Female-Founded Tendwell Collective Seeks To Make Wellness Activities Accessible To All

March is Women’s History Month and KPIX is highlighting ways Bay Area women are paving a path for the next generation. SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — In 2020, a group of Bay Area women inspired by what they saw happening in the world came together to start a wellness community to create the change they wanted to see. Through breath and movement, yoga can bring a plethora of benefits to one’s body and mind. But for some, walking into a yoga studio can be extremely intimidating. “Being a black woman in larger body, found it challenging at times to go to a class...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
53K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy