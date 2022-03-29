Best Picture ‘CODA’ Strikes A Chord With Bay Area Deaf Families

FREMONT (KPIX) — The movie that garnered top honors Sunday at the 2022 Academy Awards is breaking down barriers for deaf families in the Bay Area.

With three Oscar wins, ‘CODA,’ a movie about a teenage girl who is the only hearing member of her deaf family, has struck a deep chord with the California School for the Deaf in Fremont.

The film won for Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Picture.

Troy Kotsur is the first deaf actor to win the accolade. Marlee Matlin was the first deaf actress to win an Oscar in 1987.

Mirella Frijmersum-Di Pietro, an 8th grader at CSD, said the Oscars have left her feeling empowered.

“So at first, I thought maybe it wouldn’t get an Oscar, because hearing society tends to overlook the deaf community. But I was amazed when it won those three awards. I was really proud,” said Frijmersum-Di Pietro. “I feel like people will start to realize that deaf people can do anything. They can be in movies, they can get Oscars, they can get Grammys. There’s a lot of different things they can do.”

CODA, an acronym for Children of Deaf Adults, was a window into the lives of a family in Gloucester, Massachusetts, their struggles in the fishing industry and their hearing daughter’s desire to leave the home to study music in college.

Writer and director Sian Heder had envisioned portraying the deaf family with the same common fears, hopes, and dreams as everybody else.

Blaine Call, a PE teacher at CSD whose parents are deaf, said the movie did a “good job” showing how hearing children translate and serve as a bridge for their families to the hearing world.

“I think it’s a big step forward. And I think it brings a lot of value in the sense that there’s exposure now. There is a lot of value to be seen and heard, and more understanding now, I think,” said Call.

Dr. Michele Berke, Principal of Early Childhood Education at CSD, said there is now less stigma and shame associated with being part of a deaf family. Berke is optimistic the movie will elevate the national discourse about diversity.

“It hopefully brings it to a new level. That different abilities doesn’t mean ‘less than’ or ‘can’t.’ I’m also hoping that it changes the conversation about what inclusion actually means,” said Berke. “As part of our diverse world, we want to emphasize that bilingualism is beautiful. And having parents who might be different from another set of parents, it’s fine.”

Throughout the Sunday night broadcast, each time CODA was announced as the winner, many in the crowd of 3,317 people wiggled their open palms in the air, the American Sign Language for applause.

“That was a nice recognition, and kind of honoring our culture,” said Laura Petersen, Outreach Family Educator at CSD.

Petersen is also the only hearing member of her immediate family, with deaf parents and a deaf sibling.

“Just to see everybody really trying to be representative and respectful, was amazing,” said Petersen.

At first, Petersen questioned the premise of a movie based on a CODA.

“I’m too close to it. I didn’t think it was that unique of an experience,” Petersen recalled with a chuckle. “But I also have criticisms. I felt like the movie kind of showed deaf people needed the hearing person. That’s way less true today. And it didn’t show that deaf people are really good at using video technology and texting and all of that. So, I had mixed emotions about it. But I think it’s great representation to show the deaf community and the deaf talent

Petersen hopes the efforts of empathy and inclusion the movie has created for the deaf community will carry on.

“I hope so. I’m afraid it might be just like, ‘Oh, this is the new thing at the moment. You know, deaf signing is kind of cool.’ But really ASL, American Sign Language is a huge part of the deaf community, deaf culture. We’ve had the history of people thinking American Sign Language is the ‘less-than language.’ And I feel like last night really elevated American Sign Language,” said Petersen.

Oceana Matsumoto, a 7-year-old student at CSD and aspiring actress, said the Oscar wins have inspired her to pursue a career in acting.

“I’m really hoping I get an award, as well,” said Matsumoto.