ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Whew Chile: 7 Moments From The 2022 Oscars Worth Revisiting Including Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

By Sammy Approved
Majic 102.3/92.7
Majic 102.3/92.7
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V29wY_0esiPQVw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XS4Om_0esiPQVw00

Source: Myung Chun / Getty

The 2022 Academy Awards was one of the most entertaining awards ceremonies in years. Fans can thank Beyoncé for an amazing opening performance, Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock and securing his first Oscar simultaneously and an all-around historic night. Check out a gallery of the 2022 Oscars best moments below.

The 94th Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, was held last night (Mar. 27) at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The ceremony hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes honored the best films released between March 1 and December 31, 2021. The long-awaited show was quite eventful .

Fans anticipated a win from Smith for his performance as Richard Williams, Venus and Serena Williams’ father, in King Richard . As predicted, he won but he also shocked fans with the slap of the century. After comments were made about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Will Smith took matters into his own hands by walking on the stage to knock some sense into Chris Rock, who told an inappropriate joke about Jada’s hair loss.

Aside from that unexpected turn of events, Beyoncé opened the show with a special telecast performance of the original song “Be Alive” from the film King Richard . The phenomenal singer was joined by her eldest daughter Blue Ivy, who sang and danced amongst the greats. The entire stage was painted lime green, including all of her dancers, background singers and musicians performing live from the infamous Compton Courts both Williams sisters practiced on relentlessly with their father, Richard.

The drama and musical, CODA , walked away with several wins last night, taking home the biggest of the night for “Best Picture.”

Megan Thee Stallion even made surprise appearance to rap about “Bruno” from Disney’s animated film Encanto .

In short, the show was entertaining and filled with a slew of surprises. Take a look at the 2022 Oscars best (and worst) moments below.

1. Beyoncé’s Performance

Source:beyonceupdtes

Here’s a short clip from Beyoncé’s performance, which opened the show. It was everything and more!

2. Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock

Source:bubbaprog

The uncensored version of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock for making a nasty joke about his wife, Jada. Well deserved or wrong place and time?

3. Will Smith’s Tearful Acceptance & Apology

Source:GMA

Will Smith has a historic night, winning his first Oscar for “Best Actor.” He also apologizes to The Academy and attendees for his lapse in judgment defending his wife saying, “love will make you do crazy things.”

4. Megan Thee Stallion Adds A Verse To “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Source:StallionAccess

No one expected Megan Thee Stallion would make a surprise appearance and especially not for Encanto’s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” It was an unexpected addition to one of Hollywood’s biggest nights.

5. Troy Kotsur Makes History

Source:ABC

Troy Kotsur makes history as the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for his performance in CODA . “This is dedicated to the deaf community, the ‘CODA’ community, and the disabled community. This is our moment,” Kotsur exclaimed during his acceptance speech.

6. Amy Schumer Being Super Awkward

Source:greg_price11

As if this year’s Oscars couldn’t get more awkward, host Amy Schumer is doing what she does best. Not sure why she called Kirsten Dunst a seat filler, but here we are.

7. Oscars’ Hosts Addressing Toxic Masculinity & Awards Snubs

Source:nowthisnews

Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall did a great job addressing toxic masculinity and the several awards snubs.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Popculture

Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry Talked to Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap at the Oscars

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars Sunday night, Smith was approached by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who appeared to be comforting Smith during the commercial break after the altercation. According to Variety, Washington and Perry were seen talking to Smith, who slapped Rock after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. It was also reported that Smith's publicist, Meredith O. Sullivan, came by at the commercial break to have a discussion. Additionally, Oscar producer Will Packer also visited Smith before the King Richard star won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' dad, Richard Williams.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022 – live: LAPD respond to Will Smith hitting Chris Rock during ceremony

This year’s Oscars featured shocks, sighs and surprises – but all anyone will care about is a slap. The Academy Awards took place on Sunday night (27 March), with films including The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, Licorice Pizza and Coda battling it out in the big categories.The biggest story of the night had almost nothing to do with the awards at hand: a shocking altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock sparked by a joke about Smith’s wife Jada. Smith walked up onto the stage and appeared to smack Rock in the face, before shouting at...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Will Smith
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Person
Wanda Sykes
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#The Dolby Theatre
AFP

The Oscars: five memorable moments

The Oscars is Hollywood's biggest night, and the gala has generated some remarkable moments in its more than 90-year history -- some funny, some moving and some confounding.  The following is a look at some of the most unforgettable moments in Oscars history: - And the best picture goes to... oops - The most memorable moment in recent Oscars history happened in 2017, when the Academy's top prize was briefly handed to dreamy musical "La La Land," when coming-of-age drama "Moonlight" was the actual winner.
MOVIES
KLTV

ABC’s Chris Connelly predicts Oscar winners

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chris Connelly, ABC’s entertainment contributor, gave a preview of the upcoming 94th Academy Awards show when he spoke to East Texas Now Host Jeremy Butler Friday. “Who are the favorites to take home the Oscar?” a press release stated. “And what surprises might we expect?”...
TYLER, TX
thebrag.com

Even O.J. Simpson is weighing in on the Will Smith situation

O.J. Simpson has weighed in on the Will Smith situation and the discourse surrounding The Slap has officially jumped the shark. Since the actor stormed the Oscars stage to assault Chris Rock, social media has been overwhelmed with thousands of takes, some considered and some ridiculous. Enter O.J. Simpson. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

The Show Must Go On: Chris Rock Comedy Tour Sales Skyrocket 'Overnight' After Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock's comedy ticket sales have skyrocketed hours after drama erupted between the comedian-turned-presenter and Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards. "We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined," TickPick tweeted on Monday morning, also claiming prices have seen a drastic increase. Tickets went up from a minimum of $46 per person on March 18 to a minimum of $341, reports Variety.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
Majic 102.3/92.7

Majic 102.3/92.7

25
Followers
1K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Real Sound of the DMV

 https://mymajicdc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy