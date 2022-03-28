ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

In Newark, famed cherry blossoms bathe landscape in kaleidoscope of color

By Hunter Hulbert
jerseysbest.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWalking down the winding paths of Branch Brook Park in springtime feels like a scene pulled out of a fairytale movie. Seas of trees burst into a kaleidoscope of pinks, purples and whites overhead — the slightest breeze creating a gentle shower of cherry blossoms that rain down to the forest...

www.jerseysbest.com

