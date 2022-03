In San Diego, the IPA reigns supreme, no doubt. It is evident in the number of IPAs available even within a single brewery. IPAs, the all-important (and dominant) beer style, has helped build the San Diego beer scene. There is a style that flies under the radar, especially in the North County breweries. A style that can go underappreciated in more than one way — blonde ale.

