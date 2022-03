STAMFORD — It was only one slide in a presentation on the future of Stamford’s schools, but it got plenty of attention. The graphic showed how Stamford’s feeder system could work under a new ambitious plan that would involve closing five school buildings, expanding two elementary schools into K-8 facilities and building two new K-8 facilities. With so many changes planned, the school system would undergo redistricting and the way some schools feed into others would be modified.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 16 DAYS AGO