Click here to read the full article. Many people are intimidated by the idea of developing their own photo negatives and prints. In many ways, that apprehension is understandable. To develop film, you have to operate in complete darkness some of the time, without even a safelight. It is usually a slow process that requires active agitation at carefully timed intervals. What’s more, once your negatives are developed, you are only halfway to having a photograph; you’ll have to go through a whole different sequence to print your images. Below are five lauded photography chemicals for film and paper development...

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 1 DAY AGO