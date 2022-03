Strasburg's girls track and field team finished second in the Ram Country Invitational held at Strasburg on Saturday. The Rams finished with 90 points, while James Wood won the girls meet with 152. Central was sixth (52) and Mountain View 11th (12). In the boys meet, Mountain View finished fourth with 58 points. Loudoun County won the boys meet with 165 points, followed by James Wood with 79. Central was ninth (23) and Strasburg 12th (17) in the 13-team meet.

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO