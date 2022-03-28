ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Masks at school

annarborobserver.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWashtenaw County let its mask mandate in K–12 schools expire at the end of February, but as...

NBC Los Angeles

California Schools Drop Indoor Mask Mandate, But Not All

As California students and teachers are ready to shed their masks Monday, the Los Angeles Unified School District is keeping the status quo, at least for now. Monday will be the first day many students in California will not be required to wear a mask indoors, but some people still disagree.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

School mask mandate ends; Parents and students have mask choice

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Students are no longer required to wear masks in schools. This comes after months of protests from parents who say masks got in the way of learning. Parents and family members are still split on the mask debate. Some think the masks got in the way of social skill education while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Mercury

Judge lifts mask mandate in Perkiomen Valley schools

The school district that sought to be one of the first in Montgomery County to make masks optional is now the last. U.S. District Judge Wendy Bettlestone, the judge overseeing the lawsuit against Perkiomen Valley School District for its lifting of the mask mandate in January, lifted the injunction which had kept the mandate in place.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WSFA

Masks no longer required on buses in Auburn City Schools

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Masks and facial coverings are no longer required to be worn on school buses in the Auburn City School District. District officials made the announcement on social media Sunday evening. This comes just weeks after the CDC updated its guidance to no longer require the wearing...
AUBURN, AL
NBC Chicago

CPS Lifts Mask Mandate in Schools Monday, Switching to Mask-Optional Policy

Chicago Public Schools lifted its mask mandate Monday, beginning a new mask-optional policy for both students and staff in schools across the city. Starting this week, CPS said parents, students and employees will have a choice on whether or not they wear a mask on school property and other school locations, though the district said it will continue to encourage their use.
CHICAGO, IL
The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus subvariant omicron BA.2 detected in Michigan

The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
News Channel 25

'Lie back and enjoy it': Michigan candidate's rape comments slammed by GOP

A Republican nominee for the Michigan House of Representatives faces backlash for comments he made about sexual assault and his daughters while discussing a possible decertification of the election. Robert "RJ" Regan, a Republican who just won a special election to fill the Michigan House seat in District 74, made...
DETROIT, MI
WRBL News 3

Masks optional in D.C. Public Schools, parents weigh in

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As of Wednesday, March 16, wearing a mask in District of Columbia Public Schools is optional. The school system made the announcement on Friday, March 11, and received mixed reviews on social media. While there were many people thanking the school system for giving them a choice, others were upset it was […]
EDUCATION
NBC News

Chicago public schools to drop classroom mask mandate

The Chicago public school system, along with other school districts across the country, is set to drop its mask mandate today two weeks after the mayor removed mask and proof of vaccination requirements for indoor spaces. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster breaks down how teachers and parents are reacting to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. March 14, 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Masks optional at Chicago Public Schools starting Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Masks will be optional for all students and staff at Chicago Public Schools starting Monday.CPS officials said overnight, since they sent out the "mask optional" notice to students and staff last week, the COVID positivity rate within schools has gone down even further. Cps officials said cases in schools and throughout the city have sharply declined over the past several weeks. They're also seeing more and more students and staff becoming fully vaccinated. The Chicago Teachers Union has filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the state of Illinois over the Chicago Public Schools' decision to end its mask mandate next week.  Several parent and community groups are urging CPS to let families request a remote learning option if they're concerned about maskless classrooms.  Masks are still high encouraged by school officials, just no longer required.   Testing has been a big factor as CPS says voluntary testing has dramatically increased in schools. Over the past two years, CPS has worked on improving indoor air quality at every school in the district. They've invested at least $15 million dollars in just air filters and CPS saying students will not be in rooms that have not passed air quality assessments.
CHICAGO, IL
WBTW News13

Florence School District 3 mask mandate ends

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence School District 3 Board of Trustees has voted to end its mask mandate. The vote, which happened on Thursday, ends the mandate for students, staff and other inside district buildings. Students and staff riding on buses are still required to wear a face covering, under a mandate from […]
FLORENCE, SC
WLNS

330 deer hunted in Meridian Township cull

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– The firearms deer cull that happened this year resulted in 330 deer killed in Meridian Township. The goal of this hunt is to reduce overpopulation, and the number of car/deer crashes. This is the 11th year the Deer Management Program has been conducted. The township says the reported car/deer accidents have […]
ANIMALS
Eyewitness News

New Haven school board discusses future of masks

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - While most school districts have made masking optional for students and staff, for now, New Haven is not ending the requirement. A school board meeting held Monday night will discuss the future of masks in the city’s schools. Two weeks ago, New Haven’s Board...
NEW HAVEN, CT
iheart.com

Faces Masks No Longer Required At Sumter School District

Masks are no longer required at the Sumter School District. The Board of Trustees voted to suspend the COVID-19 mitigation protocol, making face masks optional. The decision was announced Monday and went into effect immediately.
SUMTER, SC

