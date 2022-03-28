ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Thai finance minister sees slower growth, interest rate to stay low

By Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rzly2_0esgpNyB00
A view of the business district is seen from the rooftop of the Baiyoke Sky Hotel during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK, March 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy could grow 3.0%-3.5% this year, less than an earlier forecast due to soaring oil prices driven by the Russia-Ukraine war, and the key interest rate should remain low to underpin recovery, the finance minister said on Monday.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy will, however, be supported by strong exports, which could grow 5%-6% this year, and by improved tourism as the government plans to ease more pandemic-related curbs, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told Reuters in an interview.

"Growth of 3.0%-3.5% should be achievable this year, and 2023 should be better," as several government infrastructure projects will be completed, he said.

In February, the state planning agency predicted the economy would grow 3.5%-4.5% this year, after expanding just 1.6% last year, among the lowest rates in the region. read more

The economy is also expected to grow in the first quarter both on the year and on the quarter, Arkhom said.

He expected 3 million foreign tourists this year, compared with 40 million in 2019, before the pandemic battered an industry that generally accounts for about 12% of gross domestic product.

Monetary policy should continue to support the recovery that is not yet in full recovery, while the government tries to manage higher inflation, which is expected to be 3%-4% on average this year, slightly above the central bank's 1%-3% target range, he said. read more

"On the monetary side, don't raise rates too soon," he said, referring to the central bank. The economy is expected to fully recover in 2023, he added.

The central bank has left its key interest rate at a record low of 0.50% since May 2020 to maintain support for the economy. It is expected to keep policy unchanged when it meets on Wednesday. read more

The current level of the baht is "appropriate" and supports exports, Arkhom said.

"The baht may swing, but at 33 baht per dollar, everyone should be happy."

The government has sufficient funds, with 75 billion baht available under the current borrowing plan, to help the economy and there was no need for further borrowing yet, he said.

The country's public debt to GDP ratio is expected at 62% at the end of the current fiscal year to September, and rise to 67% in fiscal year 2026, Arkhom said.

Last year, the government increased the public debt ceiling to 70% of GDP from 60% to provide room for borrowing if needed.

Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Dollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Wednesday while the euro weakened as oil prices shot higher again with U.S. President Joe Biden poised to announce, alongside European leaders, new sanctions against Russia during his trip to Europe. Biden is due to arrive in Brussels later on...
POTUS
Reuters

Oil falls on Ukraine peace hopes, U.S. Treasury yields rise

New York, March 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell and European stocks rose on Monday as investors weighed positive comments from ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, while U.S. Treasury yields hit two-and-a-half year highs on expectations of a first U.S. rate hike. U.S. stocks were mostly lower as investors...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Inflation#Russia
The Guardian

What happens when a major economy can’t pay its debts in dollars? Russia is about to show us

As of Wednesday Russia has been scheduled to pay investors holding two dollar-denominated government bonds $117m in interest payments. It will likely make the payments, but probably in roubles rather than dollars. Some of Russia’s debt contracts permit such an arrangement; the two bonds in question do not. Russia has a grace period of 30 days within which to make payments in the normal fashion. If it fails to do so, it is likely to be declared in default by its creditor.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Goldman, BofA See Fed Going Big on Rate Hikes

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made clear in a talk this week that he’s open to 50-basis point increases in interest rates, if necessary. The Fed is reacting to rampant inflation, with consumer prices soaring 7.9% in the 12 months through February, the highest rate in 40 years. The...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Great Bend Post

How interest rate increase will affect your finances

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans who have long enjoyed the benefits of historically low interest rates will have to adapt to a very different environment as the Federal Reserve embarks on what’s likely to be a prolonged period of rate hikes to fight inflation. Record-low mortgage rates below 3%,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Mexico to see more inflation in coming months - deputy finance minister

MEXICO CITY, March 24 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Thursday that Mexico would see more inflation in the coming months. “We are going to see more inflation, a little bit higher interest rates, and probably the (economic) growth is going to be lower but the recovery is going to continue,” Yorio said in an interview with the local news outlet El Economista. (Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Laura Gottesdiener, Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Chile hikes interest rate to 7% amid inflation fight

SANTIAGO, March 29 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank hiked the country’s benchmark interest rate to 7% on Tuesday from 5.5% previously, as authorities around Latin America battle to bring down spiraling inflation. The hike of 150 basis points follows a series of raises to tighten monetary policy since...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Czech central bank seen raising rates to highest since 2001

PRAGUE, March 28 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank is set to raise its main rate by 50 basis points to 5.00% on March 31, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, which would be the highest since 2001 as policymakers battle an inflation surge exacerbated by the Ukraine war. The...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia shares expected to gain, NZ up

March 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on Wednesday helped by gains in technology and mining stocks, while risk sentiment improved as talks progressed between Ukraine and Russia related to their ongoing conflict. The local share price index futures rose about 0.8%, a 38.7 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% in early trade. (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
ECONOMY
Reuters

Oil drops 2% amid Russia-Ukraine peace talks, China lockdowns

HOUSTON, March 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices ended 2% lower on Tuesday as talks progressed between Russia and Ukraine to end their weeks-long conflict, though Moscow negotiators said a promise to scale down some military operations did not represent a ceasefire. Further weighing on oil futures, new lockdowns in China...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDBO

Stock gains fade, bond yields rise after Fed raises rates

U.S. stock indexes shed much of their early gains Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2018. As Wall Street largely anticipated, the central bank announced it was increasing its key short-term rate by 0.25 percentage points. The move marks a shift in policy by the Fed away from maintaining ultra-low interest rates as it seeks to tame persistently high inflation.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
306K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy