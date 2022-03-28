Chief Executive Officer | Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 23, 2022-- Eikon Therapeutics, Inc., a California-based biotechnology company that applies advanced engineering and high-performance computing to the identification of important new medicines, today announced the appointment of Roy D. Baynes, MB, BCh, MMed, PhD, as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, effective July 11, 2022. A gifted physician-scientist and leading oncologist, Dr. Baynes is among the most experienced – and most successful – clinical development leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry. Dr. Baynes will serve as a consultant to Eikon Therapeutics beginning April 1, 2022 before transitioning to his full-time role as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer in July.

