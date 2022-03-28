ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

JetBlue Expands to Midwest with Daily Nonstop Service to Milwaukee from Boston and New York

travelindustrywire.com
 22 hours ago

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) today announced it has officially launched service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE). With daily nonstop flights from New York and Boston, JetBlue continues to advance its growth strategy in the...

www.travelindustrywire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Thrillist

JetBlue Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring travel is nearly back to pre-pandemic rates, according to the TSA. As more and more people return to air travel, it might get harder to find affordable flights. But, JetBlue has you covered for all your springtime travel, with a flight sale offering one-way tickets starting at just $44.
LIFESTYLE
Boston Globe

Seaplane service returns between Boston and New York

Tailwind Air will be resuming its Boston-New York seaplane service this year, and this time it will offer a full season of trips. Tailwind brought seaplane service back to Boston Harbor for the first time in decades last year, but it was for a truncated, four-month season. This time around, the service will begin on March 21 and continue until the end of November. One-way tickets will range in price from $395 to $795. That makes them more expensive than comparable flights on major airlines, but Tailwind CEO Alan Ram said his company offers a more convenient, faster way to fly between the two cities. The trips last under 90 minutes, from downtown to downtown. On the Boston side, passengers will board on a shuttle boat either at Fan Pier or Rowes Wharf, and taxi out to a floating dock in the harbor near Logan Airport. In New York, passengers disembark at the seaplane dock at East 23rd Street. Tailwind plans to offer three outbound trips from Boston each weekday, as well as three inbound trips, and also will offer a late Sunday flight, with the hope to add more service in the warmer months. Ram said he initially expected the vast majority of flights last year to be for business travel, but at least half were leisure trips. The company flies eight-passenger, amphibious Cessna Caravans staffed with two pilots. — JON CHESTO.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee County, WI
Lifestyle
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
New York State
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
City
Milwaukee, WI
Travel + Leisure

Amtrak's Latest Sale Offers 2 Private Room Tickets for the Price of 1

Amtrak wants to help people escape for spring with a free companion ticket in private rooms starting Tuesday, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale, which is valid through March 21, allows passengers who book a private roomette to bring a guest for no extra charge with fares starting at $193. The sale is valid on travel between March 16 and May 22.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

American Airlines Is Hosting a Sale with Roundtrip Flights as Cheap as $98

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
MEMPHIS, TN
Travel + Leisure

JetBlue's Spring Sale Has Deals on Flights Starting As Low As $34 — but You'll Have to Act Fast

JetBlue is springing forward with a fresh sale that has fares starting as low as $34 one way. The airline's "Big Spring Sale," which is valid through 11:59 p.m. ET or local time depending on location on March 17, has deals all over the country for a warm-weather getaway, big city escape, or late spring skiing. To take advantage of the sale, travelers must travel between May 3 and June 22 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, according to the airline.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Jfk Airport#Midwest#Daily Nonstop Service#Jblu#Bos#Nea#Riverwalk#German#Histo
Thrillist

Get Roundtrip Flights to Costa Rica Starting at $150

If you've been itching to get away to somewhere warm and beautiful, there are some major flight deals that are happening right now that will make it super affordable to jet off to Costa Rica. The Points Guy reported the news from Scott's Cheap Flights. Avianca, Alaska, American, Copa, JetBlue,...
LIFESTYLE
KESQ

Southwest will add a fourth fare level to boost revenue

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines is adding a new, fourth fare category to try to boost revenue. Southwest said Thursday that the new tickets will be more expensive than a basic Wanna Get Away ticket, but cheaper than other seats. It’s the first major change in Southwest’s fare structure since 2007. Southwest officials think the changes will be especially appealing to business travelers. Airlines frequently tinker with fares and fees to squeeze more revenue from passengers.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Economy vs first class on JetBlue: Inside the low-cost U.S carrier's 'Core' cabin on a single-aisle Airbus A321neo from Gatwick to JFK - then returning in the swanky £2,600 'Mint Studio' suite

I'm in the exquisite Baccarat Hotel in New York (full review imminent) and conversation with my New Yorker companion has turned to my journey from London to JFK with U.S low-cost airline JetBlue – apparently a popular carrier with the natives. And now I know why. My mission is...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
US News and World Report

JetBlue to Add 5,000 Jobs in New York

(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp said on Monday it would add 5,000 jobs in all sections of its operations in New York this year, as U.S. carriers ramp up their hiring plans amid a rebound in travel. In January, American Airlines Group Inc said it planned to hire another 18,000...
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

You Can Soon Book NYC's Iconic Yellow Taxi Cabs on the Uber App

Travelers will soon have a high-tech way to hail one of New York City's iconic yellow cabs: through the Uber app. Starting this spring, the rideshare app will add Taxi and Limousine Commission cabs to its platform, allowing customers to order a yellow taxi in addition to the other options like UberX, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. Like other Uber trips, riders will receive upfront pricing beforehand so they know the fare price before requesting a trip.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Meijer

Those who live in the Midwest likely already know (and love) Meijer. This grocery store chain dominates mid-size cities with its wide array of products at affordable prices. According to the brand, each store offers more than 220,000 products, from groceries to sporting goods, and among those items are more than 600 varieties of produce (the produce is important, but more on that later). Some might be tempted to liken Meijer to Walmart, but don't make that mistake. Meijer fans will vehemently claim the regional superstore is superior to the global behemoth and for good reason: Meijer laid the groundwork for Walmart. Meijer walked in the Great Depression so Walmart could run in the latter half of the century.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Darnell

Montreal

Montreal was a solo trip I decided to take for my 29th birthday in June of 2016. I know what you’re thinking. Why would I celebrate my birthday alone? Well at that point, based on past experiences, I didn’t expect anybody to have a desire to celebrate that day with me so I wanted to save myself the disappointment.
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Detroit

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for decades to build their fortune.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy