Billie Eilish Jokes About Hugging Sean 'Diddy' Combs Before Her Brother and Mom After Winning Oscar

Before Billie Eilish’s performance at the Academy Awards, the ‘No Time To Die’ singer stunned onlookers with her glamorous black gown on the Oscars’ red carpet. Even if Billie Eilish doesn’t walk out of the 94th Annual Academy Awards with the Best Original Song Oscar, she will forever be a winner for what she wore at the Mar. 27 event. Billie, 20, left jaws dropped, and wigs snatched when she arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Though the “Bad Guy” singer first rose to fame in oversized streetwear, the baggy shorts and sweaters were left at home. Instead, Billie opted to deliver a fashion moment. She arrived in a dress made out of black ruffles as if she was channeling a Victorian dream. It was glamour the way that only Billie could bring.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO