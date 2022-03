The first new car from Lotus in a long time also happens to be the last internal combustion-engined car. Ladies and gentlemen, presenting to you, the Lotus Emira. The Emira was launched earlier this year, but the company didn’t reveal all the details about it. Since then, Lotus has given us the information in chunks, and now, we have all that we need, right from the interior and exterior details to its drivetrain and pricing specs.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO