Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO