EAST LANSING — Triston Nichols had a good-luck charm with him for the state championship basketball game. Soon he will have another piece of jewelry almost like it. The De La Salle Collegiate junior flashed the ring he earned last football season as the Pilots met with the media following their 67-58 victory over Grand Blanc in the Division 1 hoops final at the Breslin Center on Saturday.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO