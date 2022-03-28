ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Buy a Bike & Have Some Fun in Toledo

toledo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePlus a few tips on tune-ups, safety & where to ride…. Whether you are a recreational bike rider seeking a cruiser, or a dedicated commuter and race enthusiast looking for top-notch wheels, there’s a Toledo bike shop ready to serve you. These shops come complete with knowledgeable staff, affordable repair services,...

www.toledo.com

WTOL 11

Shared bikes and scooters return to downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Shared bikes and scooters are back in downtown Toledo. The city's micromobility program returned March 11 after a winter hiatus. This year's fleet includes 550 Halo pedal bikes, Cosmo seated scooters and Astro standing scooters. “The program restarted March 11 and it’s been great to see...
TOLEDO, OH
WLWT 5

Buying your first bike: What to look for and how much to spend

CINCINNATI — Since COVID, business at local bike shops is the best it has ever been! So much in fact, the demand is greater than the supply of bikes. We made a visit to TEAM Cycling & Fitness on Colerain Avenue and sat down with President Geoff Theilmeyer who said there are plenty of benefits to biking if that's something you've been considering. It's good for both mental and physical health, the environment -- plus it keeps money in your wallet, rather than your gas tank. Thielmeyer said if you want to purchase a bike, its best to support local and avoid those big box stores, "It's always best to get it at a bike shop because there's so many unknown variables when shopping for a bike. Bikes are very complex pieces of equipment. Every manufacturer measures their bikes differently so you know, getting the right bike that fits correctly that you're going to be comfortable on is definitely something that needs to happen. It's best to do that at a shop with somebody that's an expert in sizing and fitting."
CINCINNATI, OH
WOOD

Here are some fun facts about hearing & your ears

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You probably don’t ever stop and think how your ears or hearing works!. Dr. Pam Keenan with McDonald Hearing Services, our Hearing Expert, joins us today to talk about some fun facts about ears!. McDonald Hearing Services. Locations in Grand Rapids, Kentwood and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

