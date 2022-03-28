Buy a Bike & Have Some Fun in Toledo

CINCINNATI — Since COVID, business at local bike shops is the best it has ever been! So much in fact, the demand is greater than the supply of bikes. We made a visit to TEAM Cycling & Fitness on Colerain Avenue and sat down with President Geoff Theilmeyer who said there are plenty of benefits to biking if that's something you've been considering. It's good for both mental and physical health, the environment -- plus it keeps money in your wallet, rather than your gas tank. Thielmeyer said if you want to purchase a bike, its best to support local and avoid those big box stores, "It's always best to get it at a bike shop because there's so many unknown variables when shopping for a bike. Bikes are very complex pieces of equipment. Every manufacturer measures their bikes differently so you know, getting the right bike that fits correctly that you're going to be comfortable on is definitely something that needs to happen. It's best to do that at a shop with somebody that's an expert in sizing and fitting."

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO