Washington, DC

Bike to Work Day Coming in May

PWLiving
PWLiving
 22 hours ago

Bike to Work Day (BTWD) is rolling full speed ahead, as a regained sense of community, free T-shirts, and a chance to win a free bicycle will attract thousands of commuters to participate in the regional event on Friday, May 20. Co-organized by Commuter Connections and the Washington Area...

princewilliamliving.com

Washingtonian.com

DC Is Giving Teachers $200 to Bike to Work

The city of DC wants to help school employees pay for new bikes. The “Get Paid to Pedal” program from the District’s goDCgo initiative offers up to $200 to teachers and other staff to spend on bicycles used for commuting. Last year, the program helped 107 people pay for bikes. Employees of all schools in the District–public, charter, and private–are eligible.
TRAFFIC
WKYC

Bird e-bikes arrive in Cleveland: Here's how they work

CLEVELAND — A new method of transportation is coming to Cleveland. Supplementing their existing e-scooter fleet in Cleveland, Bird Global Inc. is launching its shared e-bike service in the city Tuesday. Cleveland is the first location in Ohio to welcome Bird’s e-bike services, which begins with 100 bikes. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
PWLiving

Save the Date for Peep Week

The peeps are back during this year’s Occoquan Peep Week, April 12-17! The popular spring event is back for 2022 with a week’s worth of fun, including:. Stroll through historic Occoquan and vote for your favorite PEEPS® dioramas, made by and displayed at Occoquan businesses! Cast your vote and enter to win a Peep basket of goodies.
OCCOQUAN, VA
PWLiving

Planning for a Successful Move to Senior Living

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Maybe you’ve been thinking about moving to senior living for a while – it’s a very attractive idea. Consider whether a senior living community could be the perfect new home for you or your loved ones to enjoy an engaged lifestyle.
LAKE RIDGE, VA
PWLiving

People to Meet: Area Networking Events

Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people to meet and business networking events is always important. And Prince William Living is all about community, making connections and supporting quality of life. Virtual or in-person, you can get connected at these events!
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Volunteers Show Up to Clean Up

More than 240 volunteers showed up Saturday, March 5 to help clean up trash in the Neabsco Creek Watershed around the Neabsco Creek Boardwalk and Eagles Park in Woodbridge. “The turnout is great,” said Bill McCarty, president of the Prince William Trails and Streams Coalition. “The community is really supporting this Neabsco Boardwalk area and it’s wonderful to see.”
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Time Out New York

Glamping may be coming to Staten Island

If you thought COVID-19 had killed glamping, think again: the activity might soon land right on Staten Island. The National Park Service has, in fact, put out a call for proposals in an effort to turn portions of the borough into destinations for the fancier form of camping. The service...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Queens Post

Innovative New Bike Parking Pilot to Come to Astoria in July

A new bike parking concept will be piloted in five locations across New York City this spring/summer with one of those locations being in Astoria. The Department of Transportation held a press conference on West 14th Street in Manhattan Friday where it announced that a Brooklyn-based company will be placing a curbside pod for secure bike parking in five high profile bicycling spots around the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PWLiving

R. Lee Ermey Family Donates Auction Funds to Dumfries Nonprofit

The family of the late R. Lee Ermey donated more than $10,000 to the Young Marines from the auction of Ermey’s private collection of guns, scripts, and memorabilia. Ermey, who died April 15, 2018, was the celebrity spokesperson for the Young Marines, lending his name and his staunch support to the youth program.
DUMFRIES, VA
NBC4 Columbus

Bike-to-work forecast, trails report, to March 31

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This is your spot for biking weather information updated weekly and trail reports. Please send your pictures of trail conditions to crosi@wcmh.com. Forecast from Storm Team 4 Monday: Low 26, High 40. Rain 0%. Wind 9 mph. Tuesday: Low 38, High 45. Rain 40%. Wind 4 mph. Wednesday: Low 54, High […]
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX54 News

Paracycling development clinic coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In 2021, the U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open came to Huntsville. It's back for 2022, and organizers hope to find the next generation of cyclists. In conjunction with the U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open, which runs April 8-10 in Huntsville, the U.S. Paralympics Cycling Development Clinic will be held on Sunday, April 3 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the UAH Fitness Center (500 John Wright Drive, Huntsville, AL 35805).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Cape Gazette

DelDOT donates bike helmets to Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park

To help the Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park prepare to open its free borrow-a-bike program for 2022, the Delaware Department of Transportation recently donated 35 brand new bike helmets. Entering it 25th year, the program offers visitors to Cape Henlopen State Park a free two-hour bicycle loan. There are...
DELAWARE STATE
Cars
PWLiving

Welcome, Sonny, to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs

Semper K9 is honored to announce the acceptance of Sonny into the Service Dogs for Veterans program. Sonny is a German Shepherd donated by the Morgans, a local Marine Corps family. Sonny is named in memory of William (Sonny) Reeves Mikeal, Jr., United States Army. William was known as Sonny...
PETS
PWLiving

Addressing the Digital Divide

A recent donation of smart devices to Woodbridge senior affordable housing residents helps seniors connect with the world. Seniors at Lake Ridge Fellowship House (Woodbridge), Hunters Woods Fellowship House (Reston) and Largo Landing Fellowship House (Upper Marlboro, Maryland) now have access to video calling and voice assistant functions to facilitate daily tasks and help residents connect with friends and loved ones. The generous donation of 428 Google Nest Hub Max devices to the senior affordable housing communities is made possible by the Washington, D.C.-based aging services advocacy association LeadingAge, and New York-based senior living voice assistant technology company Volara. The organizations and their partners are working together to provide the Google Next Hub Max devices to 9,000 residents across more than 300 senior living communities in the U.S. and U.K. as part of an initiative to help seniors maintain connection and avoid isolation.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
PWLiving

PWCS Celebrates National Foreign Language Week

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) PWCS students and families represent an average of 100 heritage languages from 130 countries. Take a look at how students and schools applied World Language Program learning to many multi-disciplinary and cross-cultural communication activities in celebration of National Foreign Language Week:. French students...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

36th Annual Valor Awards March 31

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 36th Annual Valor Awards in person for the first time since 2019. The event will be held on Thursday, March 31 from 2:00 to 4:30 p.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. This event recognizes the heroism and bravery of the men and women in uniform who go above and beyond the call of duty in service to the Prince William Region.
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Celebrate with More Than Girl Scout Cookies

Provided by Prince William County Office of Communication. March 12 is National Girl Scout Day, a part of Girl Scout Week. The day is set aside to recognize the anniversary of the first Girl Scout meeting, with 18 members, held Savannah, Georgia, in 1912, according to nationaltoday.com. The day also...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

“The Other Side of the Coin” Solo Exhibit

ARTfactory to present “The Other Side of the Coin” Solo Exhibit by Kurdish-American Artist Lukman Ahmad. Artist Reception: Saturday, April 2, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. (9419 Battle St., Manassas, free and open to the public) The Other Side of the Coin. Through his experience, which began to change...
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Manassas City Economic Development News

Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. IT Support and Cybersecurity Firm Opens in Manassas. In the continued trend of tech companies locating to the City of Manassas, cybersecurity and IT support services firm Quad M Tech has opened a new office near Historic Downtown Manassas. The company, which started in 2017, opened its 10-person (and growing) operation in the 9300 West Courthouse Road building.
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/

