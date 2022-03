A 44-year-old woman is dead and four minors are under investigation after a police chase resulted in a fatal crash on Saturday night near Plant City. Around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Tampa police located a stolen black Nissan at 26th Street and Chelsea Ave., according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department. The car was occupied by four boys who ranged in age from 12 to 15, and one of the boys was the driver, police said.

