ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Merrick Garland, 'Do Your Job,' Says Frustrated Member Of House Panel Probing Capitol Riot

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZqrBO_0esevOmW00

Members of the House select committee investigating last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol expressed frustration Monday over an apparently inattentive and slow-moving Justice Department, with one lawmaker telling Attorney General Merrick Garland in a speech: “Do your job.”

Members complained of a lack of support from the Justice Department and were annoyed that criminal contempt of Congress charges have not yet been filed against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for failure to comply with a subpoena from the committee.

The backlog is likely to grow with the expected recommendation by the House panel to bring criminal contempt of Congress charges against Donald Trump ’s former trade adviser Peters Navarro and ally Dan Scavino .

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said in remarks before the committee Monday: “The Department of Justice has a duty to act [on contempt recommendations]  .... Without enforcement of congressional subpoenas, there is no oversight, and without oversight, no accountability — for the former president or any other president, past, present or future.”

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) said flatly: “Attorney General Garland: Do your job — so we can do ours.”

The department moved quickly to criminally charge former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in November, just three weeks after the House held him in contempt for defying a committee subpoena. But the charge against Meadows has lagged.

Members contrasted the DOJ’s lack of action against an alarming observation Monday in a ruling by U.S. District Judge David Carter. He said it was “ more likely than not ” that Trump committed federal crimes in conspiring to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The Justice Department has not yet responded to the panel’s remarks. But Garland earlier this year vowed that the Justice Department was “committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1181

Ragnar Lothrum
2d ago

What's really disgusting is that 60-80 capital protesters are still being held with no bail, no charges filed and no trial. It's been 15 months now. Where are we? China? Almost. Democrats are in power.

Reply(300)
513
Dane Daniels
2d ago

The FBI, the best investigative organizations in the world completed their investigation last year. Nancy Pelosi didn’t like it’s findings and conclusions Then launches and continues this perpetual political witch hunt.

Reply(62)
339
Nipplenose
2d ago

Merrick Garland isn't going to be doing anything about January 6th because he is very much aware that joe Biden is about to be removed from office do to the pending Hunter Biden and John Durham investigations...

Reply(63)
182
Related
The Independent

Trump aide Stephen Miller’s lawsuit against Jan 6 committee reveals he is still on parents’ phone plan

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller is suing the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Capitol riot in a bid to block its subpoena of his phone records.Mr Miller was a senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting for former President Donald Trump. He is known for far-right politics and anti-immigration stance.Not just a close adviser of the former president, Mr Miller wrote the remarks Mr Trump delivered at the rally at the Ellipse on 6 January, before many in the crowd descended on the US Capitol.The suit says that the select committee issued a subpoena...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Elaine Luria
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Justice#The Justice Department
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sparks anger by calling decorated veteran Alexander Vindman ‘clueless’ and a ‘clown’ in Ukraine row

There has been an angry reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene after she branded decorated veteran and former national security adviser Alexander Vindman a “clown” on Twitter for rebuking her for comments she made about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Republican representative from Georgia was attempting to blame President Joe Biden for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Sunday when she posted on Twitter: “Tragically, people are dying because of Biden’s poor decision-making leading up to Putin declaring war on Ukraine.”Ms Greene continued: “Biden’s weakness and failure as a leader not only has put America last but is a danger to the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

The GOP laid a trap for Ketanji Brown Jackson. Don't fall for it!

What does Ketanji Brown Jackson think about packing the Supreme Court?. It doesn't matter in the slightest. Senate Republicans are expected to make court-packing an issue at confirmation hearings for Jackson, President Biden's nominee to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the high court. (The hearings begin today.) Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been signaling his interest in the issue for weeks. When asked if she would "defend the court" by announcing her opposition to adding seats, McConnell said, "she wouldn't do that."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Alaska congressman Don Young dies on flight

Alaska congressman Don Young has died aged 88, almost half a century after being elected to Congress.Mr Young was believed to have been returning home to Alaska on Friday when he lost consciousness during a flight, his chief of staff Jack Ferguson toldAnchorage Daily News.The aircraft was descending when the Republican, and the longest-serving member of Congress, lost consciousness. In a statement on Friday, his office said: “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

‘This is America’: Jamie Raskin delivers fiery speech condemning Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino

Rep Jamie Raskin delivered a fiery speech during the 6 January committee’s session on Monday night during which the members voted to hold former Donald Trump aides Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro in contempt.During the vote, Democratic Congressman Raskin took aim at Mr Navarro’s claim that his communications were covered by “executive privilege”, a principle that Mr Raskin pointed out was “nonsense talk” and has now been “rejected by every court that has looked at it”.“This is America and there is no executive privilege here for presidents, much less trade advisers, to plot coups and organise insurrections against the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Jan 6 committee probing Ted Cruz involvement in plans to overturn election result, report says

Sen Ted Cruz, who was one of Donald Trump’s top allies in the Senate in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, has fallen under the scrutiny of the House committee investigating the January 6 attack according to a new report in The Washington Post.Mr Cruz’s support of the efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory has been long known. In early December of 2020, it was even reported that Donald Trump had personally asked Mr Cruz to represent his case against the rightful election results in four states should it reach the Supreme Court; Mr Cruz reportedly agreed,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffPost

HuffPost

17K+
Followers
907
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy