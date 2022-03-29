Russia-Ukraine war latest news: Ukrainians paying for ‘weak’ sanctions with their lives, says Zelenskiy; Erdoğan opens peace talks

10.58am BST

Today so far …

Fresh talks between Ukraine and Russia have begun in Istanbul, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without compromising on its sovereignty or territorial integrity and both sides playing down hopes of an early breakthrough.

Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, opened the talks – the two delegations' first face-to-face meeting in more than a fortnight – at the Dolmabahçe palace in Istanbul, urging both sets of negotiators to "put an end to this tragedy".

The Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich was in attendance – and talked started with "a cold welcome and no handshake".

– and talked started with “a cold welcome and no handshake”. The International Committee of the Red Cross called on Ukraine and Russia to reach a clear agreement for the safe evacuation of civilians from the besieged southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol and other places as vital supplies run out.

from the besieged southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol and other places as vital supplies run out. Robert Mardini , ICRC director-general, said the neutral aid agency would not participate in any forced evacuations of civilians from Ukraine and it had no first-hand information that this is happening. He also said there was a “disinformation campaign” against the ICRC on social media.

Iryna Vereshchuk, deputy prime minister said.

, deputy prime minister said. The main government building in Mykolaiv in Ukraine has been struck and damaged by a missile strike. There are no reports of fatalities but eight people are said to be trapped under the rubble.

in Ukraine has been struck and damaged by a missile strike. There are no reports of fatalities but eight people are said to be trapped under the rubble. Russia’s defence ministry has claimed it has destroyed a major fuel depot in Ukraine’s Rivne region.

has claimed it has destroyed a major fuel depot in Ukraine’s region. The UK’s Ministry of Defence released its latest intelligence report on the situation unfolding in Ukraine , claiming Ukrainian forces are continuing to conduct localised counterattacks outside Kyiv.

released its latest intelligence report on the situation unfolding in Ukraine , Ukraine’s military also released its latest operational report as of 6am this morning and appears to corroborate with British intelligence, claiming its forces carried out successful counterattacks in some directions.

as of 6am this morning and appears to corroborate with British intelligence, claiming its forces carried out successful counterattacks in some directions. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, urged for sanctions packages to be “effective and substantial” and called for countries to keep supplying weapons to Ukraine. “Ukrainians should not die just because someone cannot find enough courage to hand over the necessary weapons to Ukraine ,” he said. “Fear always makes you an accomplice.”

urged for sanctions packages to be “effective and substantial” and called for countries to keep supplying weapons to Ukraine. “Ukrainians should not die just because someone cannot find enough courage to hand over the necessary weapons to Ukraine ,” he said. “Fear always makes you an accomplice.” Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has tweeted to call upon states around the world to criminalise the use of the “Z” symbol as a way to publicly support Russia’s war of aggression.

has tweeted to call upon states around the world to criminalise the use of the “Z” symbol as a way to publicly support Russia’s war of aggression. Finland ’s security service said it expects neighbouring Russia to mount a campaign of disinformation in coming months to influence the Nordic nation’s debate over joining Nato.

’s security service said it expects neighbouring Russia to mount a campaign of disinformation in coming months to influence the Nordic nation’s debate over joining Nato. The Russian foreign ministry is summoning ambassadors from the Baltic states to announce the expulsion of diplomats.

10.54am BST

Macron and Putin to have phone call later today

A quick snap from Reuters that French President Emmanuel Macron is due to talk to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin later today.

At the weekend Macron warned against inflammatory remarks after US President Joe Biden said that Putin “cannot remain in power”, words which Biden has stood by . Macron is in the middle of a domestic election campaign .

10.45am BST

Here is a round-up of this morning’s latest diplomatic developments from my colleague Jon Henley:

Fresh talks between Ukraine and Russia have begun in Istanbul, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without compromising on its sovereignty or territorial integrity and both sides playing down hopes of an early breakthrough.

Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan , opened the talks – the two delegations’ first face-to-face meeting in more than a fortnight – at the Dolmabahçe palace in Istanbul, urging both sets of negotiators to “put an end to this tragedy”.

With Russia’s invasion appearing stalled on the ground, Erdogan said each side had “legitimate concerns” but added: “We have now entered a period where concrete results are needed. It should be “possible to reach a solution acceptable to the international community”, he said, with further conflict “in no one’s interest”.

Ukrainian media said the talks – with the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich in attendance – started with “a cold welcome and no handshake”. Mykhailo Podolyak, a political adviser to the Ukrainian president, Volodymr Zelenskiy, said delegations were working on “the entire spectrum of contentious issues”.

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said the least he was hoping for was an end to the country’s humanitarian catastrophe, and the most was a ceasefire. “We are not trading people, land or sovereignty,” he insisted.

“If we see that the mood has changed and they are ready for a serious, substantive conversation and balanced arrangements, then things will move forward,” Kuleba said. He said if it was a “repetition of their propaganda”, then talks would again fail.

Read more of Jon Henley’s round-up here: Ukraine-Russia peace talks start in Turkey amid warnings they may again fail

10.39am BST

Our correspondent Ruth Michaelson is in Istanbul, and brings us this analysis of the presence of sanctioned oligarch Roman Abramovich in today’s peace talks:

Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian MP Rustem Umerov had reportedly arranged a series of talks between them at five-star hotels across Istanbul. Abramovich’s presence inside the negotiation room alongside Turkish presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın suggested to some that this parallel track of negotiations might have ended in favour of these official talks. But others were not convinced.

“A presence in the room doesn’t mean the parallel track has collapsed,” said Sinan Ülgen, of the Istanbul think-tank the Centre for Economics and Foreign Policy Studies (EDAM).

“We can read into [Abramovich’s presence] the receptivity of both Kyiv and Moscow to Turkey’s involvement. Not only is Turkey acting formally as a facilitator but it also has an active role in this second track of diplomacy to diffuse the conflict.”



“From a Turkish perspective, what matters is that Turkey remains a central piece of diplomatic efforts going forward, first to agree on a ceasefire and then to reach a political settlement,” he said. “I would pay particular attention if, at the end of the talks, the two sides issue a statement outlining some degree of convergence.”



However Ülgen added that observers should temper their expectations from today’s talks, after previous rounds of negotiations in Belarus and in the southern Turkish city of Antalya yielded few results.

“I think we should not harbour any big expectations from this specific round of talks. I think the dynamics on the ground are not very suitable to this type of...more positive expectations,” he added.

10.31am BST

On the theme of disinformation, Finland expects neighbouring Russia to mount a campaign of disinformation in coming months to influence the Nordic nation’s debate over joining Nato , the Finnish security service Supo said today.



In an updated assessment the agency said that “broad influencing and unlawful intelligence operations” by Russia were among the main threats to Finland’s national security.



“Finnish society as a whole should be prepared for various measures from Russia seeking to influence policymaking in Finland on the Nato issue,” Supo Director Antti Pelttari said.



“Public authorities must secure the conditions for a full and frank debate without intimidation, and ensure that outsiders are unable to influence security policy decisions made by Finland.”

Opinion polls show Finnish willingness to join Nato has soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, indicating for the first time a majority in favour of becoming a member.



A task force led by Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto is currently reviewing ways for Finland to strengthen its national security, including possible NATO membership.



Supo said it has, however, as yet seen no significant change in Russian operations targeting Finland, the agency added.



10.27am BST

International Committee of the Red Cross director-general warns of 'disinformation campaign' against them

The International Committee of the Red Cross called on Ukraine and Russia to reach a clear agreement for the safe evacuation of civilians from the besieged southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol and other places as vital supplies run out.



Robert Mardini , ICRC director-general, told Reuters that the neutral aid agency would not participate in any forced evacuations of civilians from Ukraine and it had no first-hand information that this is happening.

He also said there was a “disinformation campaign” against the ICRC on social media.



“Our concern is that the very intensity of the fighting is putting civilians in harm’s way, the fact that in places like Mariupol civilians are not able to leave in safe conditions, there were no concrete agreements by parties to the conflict for safe evacuation of civilians, nor has there been a green light to get humanitarian aid in,” Mardini said.



Ukraine and Russia must allow the ICRC to visit captured prisoners of war, in line with the Geneva Conventions, and return the remains of people killed in the conflict, he said in an interview at ICRC headquarters in Geneva.

10.19am BST

We have the very first read-out from talks in Istanbul coming out in brief on Reuters at the moment. The key points to have emerged so far are:

Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky has said there will be a statement after the talks, in several hours.

Russia say they have protested to the Ukraine delegation over the alleged abuse of Russian prisoners – no doubt a reference to the video circulating purporting to show the torture of Russian prisoners of war .

Ukraine’s presidential advisor has said the main issue for Ukraine at the talks is security guarantees, with humanitarian issues second.

10.12am BST

Ruth Michaelson is in Istanbul to cover the peace talks for us. She sends this report:

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators arrived at Istanbul’s opulent Dolmabahçe Palace for talks early this morning, although talks didn’t start until after 11am local time according to the Ukrainian side.



Ukrainian television reported the talks began with “a cold welcome” and no handshake between the delegations as things kicked off.



“The eyes of the world were turned to this meeting, where the ministers of the two warring countries sat at the same table,” reported Turkish daily Hurriyet.



The meeting itself is closed to the press, corralled outside between the aptly named Shangri-La hotel and Istanbul’s naval museum on the bustling street outside, awaiting statements expected to come from the Ukrainian side.



Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich , who previously held part of parallel talks with the Ukrainian MP Rustem Umerov in Istanbul, had a front row seat as the talks started.

Pictures of Abramovich wearing a translation headset and sitting next to Turkish presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın quickly spread across Turkish media, after reports that Abramovich and Umerov were poisoned during previous negotiation efforts.

10.10am BST

Here are some of the latest images to have appeared on the newswires today from Ukraine:

A Ukrainian soldier in Mykolaiv shows a picture of a damaged government administration building on a mobile phone following a bombing. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

Members of the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps fight against Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia region. Photograph: Reuters

A volunteer fighter of the Revanche Battalion takes a rest in the living room of a local villager in the Lukayanivka frontline, east of Kyiv. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A flag flies next to a makeshift barricade in central Odesa. Photograph: Gilles Bader/Le Pictorium Agency/ZUMA/REX/Shutterstock

A woman looks at her phone near soldiers standing guard outside a government building in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Bülent Kılıç/AFP/Getty Images

9.33am BST

Reuters has a direct quote from Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, addressing the start of peace talks in Istanbul. He told delegates:

It is up to the sides to stop this tragedy. Achieving a ceasefire and peace as soon as possible is to the benefit of everyone. We think we have now entered a period where concrete results are needed from talk. The negotiating process, which you have been carrying out under the orders of your leaders, has raised hopes for peace.

There is also photographic evidence to confirm that sanctioned oligarch Roman Abramovich is indeed in the room.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and businessman Roman Abramovich before Russian-Ukrainian talks at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul. Photograph: RIA Novosti / POOL

9.27am BST

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has posted on Twitter to say he had thanked Czech prime minister Petr Fiala , saying “he noted the significant humanitarian and security assistance, exceptional treatment of Ukrainians who found temporary shelter in the Czech Republic”.

Fiala himself has just announced that he has tested positive for Covid and will be isolating for a week.

9.02am BST

The main government building in Mykolaiv in Ukraine has been struck and damaged by a missile strike this morning, according to a post on Telegram by the regional governor Vitaliy Kim . There are no reports of fatalities but eight people are said to be trapped under the rubble.

Ukrainian journalist Oleh Novikov has pictures from the scene.

Kim has clearly not entirely lost his sense of humour during the war, because he has said on his Telegram video post that it means Russia can’t be trying to take the city any more, as if they were planning to occupy it they would have needed these offices.

Mykolaiv is near the south coast of Ukraine, between Odesa and Kherson, and would be a natural target if the Russian military objective is to seize control of a strip of land along that coast.

8.53am BST

There is another diplomatic development coming along this morning, as the Tass and RIA news agencies in Russia are reporting that the Russian foreign ministry is summoning ambassadors from the Baltic states to announce the expulsion of diplomats. I will bring you more on that when I have it.

8.51am BST

'Cold welcome, no handshake' at start of peace talks in Istanbul – reports

Ukrainian television is reporting that the peace talks in Istanbul started with “a cold welcome, no handshake” , although it isn’t clear whether reporters witnessed this, or have just been informed this was the case.

Mykhailo Podolyak , a political adviser to the Ukrainian president, Volodymr Zelenskiy , said on Twitter the delegations were discussing “the fundamental provisions of the negotiation process. Delegations are working in parallel on the entire spectrum of contentious issues.”

8.45am BST

As recently as 24 February this year, every time we wrote about Roman Abramovich we tended to have to carry disclaimers like “Abramovich has vehemently disputed reports suggesting his alleged closeness to Vladimir Putin and Russia or that he has done anything to merit sanctions being imposed against him” as he had very energetic lawyers.



Reuters is quoting two sources saying that Abramovich is in attendance at the Istanbul peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. That suggests the nature of his relationship with Putin has either changed dramatically in the course of the last month, or that Abramovich’s lawyers were somehow previously mistaken.

8.27am BST

We have some pictures from the opening of the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, hosted by Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Turkey’s president Tayyip Erdoğan addresses Russian and Ukrainian negotiators before their face-to-face talks. Photograph: Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Reuters

President Erdoğan’s view of the room. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A view from the back of the room at the Dolmabahce presidential office in Istanbul. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

8.18am BST

Two quick snaps from Reuters here – with contrasting implications. Russia’s defence ministry has claimed it has destroyed a major fuel depot in Ukraine’s Rivne region . The Guardian and Reuters have not independently verified this.

At the same time, Gazprom has just announced that gas exports to the rest of Europe via Ukraine remain high . The RIA news agency reported that gas has been flowing at a rate of just over 109m cubic metres per day, which is in line with the Kremlin-owned Gazprom’s contractual obligations.

8.09am BST

Peter Forbes Ricketts , retired senior diplomat and the UK’s former permanent representative to Nato in Brussels, has also been making media appearances in the UK this morning. He told Sky News:

We’d all love to think that negotiations could produce a breakthrough and a ceasefire, and I’ve absolutely no doubt that President’s Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian side are totally sincere. But I’m really wary of the Russians here. I don’t honestly see that the conditions are there for a meaningful ceasefire. I think it’s brave of President Zelenskiy to face up to the fact that Ukraine is not going to join Nato anytime soon. He’s interested in security guarantees from the major powers and a neutral status for Ukraine, possibly with the right to join the EU. All these are important, but they’re frankly secondary issues. The key thing is what happens to this territory that Russian forces have occupied. I do not believe that Putin will be willing to give up places like Mariupol, once they do hold it firmly. That’s on the corridor between the east, which Russia already controls, and the south and the Crimean peninsula. I’m afraid his minimum objective is to hold the territory that he’s now occupied. That requires Ukraine to accept, effectively, the partition of their country. And I just find it very hard to imagine that any Ukrainian government could do that. So I’m pretty sceptical about the outcome of these talks, although it’s a good thing people are talking.

7.58am BST

Ukraine hopes to open three humanitarian corridors for Tuesday

Ukraine hopes to open three humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from besieged towns and cities today, deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.



Reuters reports she said this would include trying to establish a safe corridor for people to leave the encircled southern port city of Mariupol in private vehicles.

7.51am BST

A few more of the words of Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, at the start of the peace talks in Istanbul via Reuters. He has said that Turkey sees both President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as “valuable friends”. He has also said that progress in the Istanbul talks can pave the way for a meeting between the two leaders of Ukraine and Russia, which Turkey is also willing to host.

The Ukrainian delegation arrives for the peace talks. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

7.45am BST

Turkey’s president Erdoğan addresses delegates ahead of peace talks

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is addressing the delegates before the process starts. I will hope to have some fuller quotes in due course but initially Reuters have a quick snap that he has said he hopes the meeting will be beneficial for the countries involved and the whole region, that Turkey has shown a fair stance on the conflict at every stage, and that a fair peace will not have a loser. He has called for an immediate ceasefire.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses Russian and Ukrainian negotiators. Photograph: Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Reuters

Here is a picture of the press scrum which was greeting delegates outside of the venue for the Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul today.

Press members are seen during peace talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine at Dolmabahce office in Istanbul. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

7.25am BST

In the UK, education minister Will Quince has been doing the media round for the government, and has been asked several question about Ukraine on Sky News.

He expressed a wish that any peace talks would be successful, saying “as much as there is scepticism globally about whether these peace talks will be successful, I desperately hope that they are, on any terms that are acceptable to the Ukrainian president and Ukrainian people”.

Regarding the allegation of poisoning at a previous round of talks, Quince would not be drawn on the veracity of the claims. He said it was a “worrying development” and that there was “no doubt [the] UK government will be looking to establish the facts there” but that ultimately it was a matter for local authorities.

On criticism of the low numbers of refugees being processed and accepted into the UK, he was defensive of the UK government’s two schemes saying:

On the family scheme we’ve had about 23,000 people accepted on that scheme and about 8,000 of those are children … I know that number will increase. And then on the other scheme, which is in relation to the homeless Ukrainians, British people have been absolutely incredible. Over 150,000 have expressed an interest.

He could not give a number of successful placements yet but said “many are in progress” and added: “I want to thank from the bottom of my heart everyone who’s reached out, seeing those terrible scenes in Ukraine, who is offering up their home.”

7.11am BST

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has tweeted to call upon states around the world to criminalise the use of the “Z” symbol as a way to publicly support Russia’s war of aggression:

I call on all states to criminalise the use of the ‘Z’ symbol as a way to publicly support Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. ’Z’ means Russian war crimes, bombed out cities, thousands of murdered Ukrainians. Public support of this barbarism must be forbidden.

7.03am BST

Summary

Face-to-face peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are likely to start in Turkey today after negotiators arrived in Istanbul for their first face-to-face talks in more than two weeks. Both sides have played down the chances of a major breakthrough and a senior US official said Vladimir Putin did not appear ready to compromise.

after negotiators arrived in Istanbul for their first face-to-face talks in more than two weeks. Both sides have played down the chances of a major breakthrough and a senior US official said Vladimir Putin did not appear ready to compromise. The UK’s Ministry of Defence released its latest intelligence report on the situation unfolding in Ukraine , claiming Ukrainian forces are continuing to conduct localised counterattacks outside Kyiv.

released its latest intelligence report on the situation unfolding in Ukraine , Ukraine’s military also released its latest operational report as of 6am this morning and appears to corroborate with British intelligence, claiming its forces carried out successful counterattacks in some directions.



as of 6am this morning and appears to corroborate with British intelligence, claiming its forces carried out successful counterattacks in some directions. More than 60 Ukrainian churches and religious buildings have been destroyed and 733 educational institutions damaged by Russian forces since the invasion first began on 24 February, according to Ukraine’s crisis centre (UCMC).

since the invasion first began on 24 February, according to Ukraine’s crisis centre (UCMC). A total of 144 children have so far been killed and more than 220 injured as a result of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office has said.



as a result of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office has said. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, urged for sanctions packages to be “effective and substantial” and called for countries to keep supplying weapons to Ukraine. “Ukrainians should not die just because someone cannot find enough courage to hand over the necessary weapons to Ukraine ,” he said. “Fear always makes you an accomplice.”

urged for sanctions packages to be “effective and substantial” and called for countries to keep supplying weapons to Ukraine. “Ukrainians should not die just because someone cannot find enough courage to hand over the necessary weapons to Ukraine ,” he said. “Fear always makes you an accomplice.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia feels it is “ amongst war” with the west after an array of sanctions were imposed on Russian businesses and individuals. Referencing Russia’s ongoing tension with Nato, Peskov told broadcaster PBS : “For a couple of decades, we were telling the collective west that we are afraid of your Nato’s moving eastwards. We too are afraid of Nato getting closer to our borders with its military infrastructure. Please take care of that. Don’t push us into the corner. No.”



said Russia feels it is “ Referencing Russia’s ongoing tension with Nato, Peskov told broadcaster PBS : “For a couple of decades, we were telling the collective west that we are afraid of your Nato’s moving eastwards. We too are afraid of Nato getting closer to our borders with its military infrastructure. Please take care of that. Peskov added that “no one is thinking about using” or “even about [the] idea of using a nuclear weapon”.

Video footage purporting to show the torture of Russian prisoners of war is being investigated by the Ukrainian government. The film, which has not been verified, appears to show Ukrainian soldiers removing three hooded Russians from a van before shooting them in the legs.

The film, which has not been verified, appears to show Ukrainian soldiers removing three hooded Russians from a van before shooting them in the legs. Britain’s foreign secretary, Liz Truss, accused Putin’s forces of abducting innocent civilians , describing the move as an “abhorrent tactic” after Ukrainian human rights group, ZMINA, claimed to have identified dozens of individuals who had been abducted, with thousands more deported to Russia.

after Ukrainian human rights group, ZMINA, claimed to have identified dozens of individuals who had been abducted, with thousands more deported to Russia. The US president, Joe Biden, said he will “make no apologies” after appearing to call for Putin’s removal last week. When asked by a reporter if he regretted saying that Putin should not remain in power, Biden said: “I wasn’t then, nor am I now, articulating a policy change. I was expressing moral outrage that I felt.”

6.56am BST

Peskov added that “no one is thinking about using” or “even about [the] idea of using a nuclear weapon” in an interview with PBS on Monday evening.

Reporter Ryan Chilcote asked Peskov to clear up the confusion surrounding Russia’s position on a possible nuclear attack after the Russian official previously said that Russia would only use nuclear weapons if its very existence were threatened.

“So could you please clarify for us what exactly would amount to an existential threat to Russia?” Chilcote asked.



Peskov replied:

Well, first of all, we have no doubt that all the objectives of our special military operation in Ukraine will be completed . We have no doubt about that. But any outcome of the operation, of course, is not a reason for usage of a nuclear weapon. We have a security concept that very clearly states that only when there is a threat for existence of the state in our country, we can use and we will actually use nuclear weapons to eliminate the threat or the existence of our country.”

Chilcote pressed: “So, why not just clear this up right now? Why can’t you, on behalf of Russia, rule out the use of nuclear weapons in this conflict, right here?”

Dmitry Peskov replied: “No one is thinking about using, about — even about idea of using a nuclear weapon.”

6.53am BST

'Don’t push us into the corner' Kremlin spokesperson warns

Vladimir Putin’s main spokesman has said that sanctions on trade and oligarchs were akin to “total war” against Russia , and that the west has pushed the Kremlin “into the corner” with Nato expansion, as officials prepare for the resumption of peace talks with Ukraine on Tuesday.



Dmitry Peskov said in an interview on American television PBS that the punitive sanctions levelled against Russia were “quite unfriendly” and made the country feel as it were at war with the US and its western allies.

Unfortunately, those conditions, they are quite unfriendly. And they are enemy, enemy-like for us. We entered the phase, the phase of a total war. And we in Russia, we will feel ourselves amongst war, because Western European countries, United States, Canada, Australia, they actually — they actually — they are leading war against us in trade , in economy, in seizing our properties, in seizing our funds, in blocking our financial relations. And we have to adapt ourselves to new reality. You have to understand Russia. You have to understand Russia.”

Referencing Russia’s ongoing tension with Nato, Peskov said:

For a couple of decades, we were telling the collective west that we are afraid of your Nato’s moving eastwards. We too are afraid of Nato getting closer to our borders with its military infrastructure. Please take care of that. Don’t push us into the corner. No. Now we said, listen, guys, we are not happy with this coup in Ukraine . And you have guarantees by Poland, by France and by Germany. You would probably remember the document with the signatures of the relevant foreign ministers. No reaction. Then, we said, listen, guys, we’re not happy with the possibility of Ukraine’s getting into Nato, because it will endanger us additionally, and it will ruin the balance of mutual deterrence in Europe . No reaction. Then we said, listen, guys, we want equal relationship. We want to take into account each other’s concerns. If you don’t into account our concerns, then we will be a little bit nervous. No reaction completely.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that sanctions on trade and oligarchs were akin to “total war” against Russia. Photograph: SPUTNIK/Reuters

6.49am BST

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has just released its latest intelligence report on the situation unfolding in Ukraine, claiming Ukrainian forces are continuing to conduct localised counterattacks outside Kyiv

The report appears to corroborate earlier operational reports released by Ukraine’s general staff of the armed forces.

The British intelligence report reads:

Ukrainian forces have continued to conduct localised counterattacks to the north-west of Kyiv – including at Irpen, Bucha and Hostomel. These attacks have had some success and the Russians have been pushed back from a number of positions. However, Russia still poses a significant threat to the city through their strike capability. Russian forces have maintained their offensive on Mariupul with continuous heavy shelling of the city, however the centre of the city remains under Ukrainian control. Elsewhere, Russian forces are maintaining blocking positions while attempting to reorganise and reset their forces.”

6.41am BST

A total of 144 children have so far been killed and more than 220 injured as a result of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office has said adding that the figures are probably much higher as deaths in Mariupol have not yet been confirmed.

Bombing and shelling also damaged 773 educational institutions, 75 of which were completely destroyed, the office said in a statement released on Tuesday.

6.24am BST

More than 60 Ukrainian churches and religious buildings have been destroyed and 733 educational institutions damaged by Russian forces since the invasion first began on 24 February, according to Ukraine’s crisis centre (UCMC).

The spiritual structures – mainly Orthodox temples – were reportedly destroyed across eight regions of Ukraine: Kyiv, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv.

“The vast majority of them are Orthodox temples. Mosques, synagogues, Protestant churches, religious educational institutions and important administrative buildings of religious organisations were also destroyed,” the agency said in a statement late on Monday.

A further 733 educational institutions were also damaged as a result of Russian bombing and shelling with 74 completely destroyed as of 28 March, the UCMC added in a separate statement .

6.11am BST

While Russia’s assault on Ukraine continues, Ukrainians are trying to preserve the symbols of their cultural heritage.

In Kyiv in particular, statues such as those flanking Mykhailivska Square and the Grand Princess Olga are surrounded by sandbags often thanks to the work of volunteers.

Volunteers cover a monument of the Princess Olga, Apostle Andrew, Cyril and Methodius. Photograph: Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

The statues in Mykhailivska Square are protected with sandbags in Kyiv. Photograph: Ty ONeil/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

A statue of Grand Princess Olga of Kyiv, in the process of being covered in sandbags to avoid damage from potential shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Vadim Ghirdă/AP

5.52am BST

In case you missed Joe Biden’s earlier remarks regarding his comments in Warsaw, you can watch the video from his press conference below.

During an appearance in Poland at the weekend, Biden said that Russian president Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power” , which then prompted hurried efforts by other senior figures in the administration to play down the comment in the face of international criticism.

However, Biden on Monday defended the unscripted remarks, saying it reflected his own moral outrage, not an administration policy shift.

“I wasn’t then nor am I now articulating a policy change. I was expressing moral outrage that I felt and I make no apologies,” he said. Biden added that he was “not walking anything back” by clarifying the remark. Asked whether the remark would spur a negative response from Putin, Biden said: “I don’t care what he thinks ... He’s going to do what he’s going to do”.

5.42am BST

Ukrainians paying for ‘weak’ sanctions with their lives, Zelenskiy says

Zelenskiy delivered some emphatic lines in his most recent national address regarding what he described as “passive” sanctions imposed by the west on Russia .

Ukraine cannot and will not agree with the passive sanctions position of some entities towards Russia. There should be no ‘suspended’ sanctions packages - that if the Russian troops do something, then there will be some answer... We went through this story last year when we said that strong preventive sanctions against Russia were needed to prevent an invasion. The preventive package was not made. A full-scale war has begun. There are now many hints and warnings that sanctions will be tightened, such as an embargo on Russian oil supplies to Europe , if Russia uses chemical weapons. There are simply no words.”

Zelenskiy continued to claim a tightening of sanctions now depends on Russia’s use of chemical weapons.

Just think about what it all came down to. Waiting for chemical weapons... We, living people, have to wait… Doesn’t everything that the Russian military is doing and has already done deserve an oil embargo? Don’t phosphorus bombs deserve that? Do the shelled chemical production or nuclear power plant deserve that?

Zelenskiy urged for sanctions packages to be “effective and substantial”.

If the sanctions packages are weak or do not work enough, if they can be circumvented, it creates a dangerous illusion for the Russian leadership that they can continue to afford what they are doing now. And Ukrainians pay for it with their lives. Thousands of lives.”

Wrapping up his late-night address, Zelenskiy urged other countries to act with courage.

Ukrainians should not die just because someone cannot find enough courage to hand over the necessary weapons to Ukraine . Fear always makes you an accomplice. If someone is afraid of Russia , if he or she is afraid to make the necessary decisions that are important to us, in particular for us to get planes, tanks, necessary artillery, shells, it makes these people responsible for the catastrophe created by Russian troops in our cities, too. Because if you could save, you had to save.”

5.29am BST

Ukraine repels 7 Russian attacks, armed forces say

Ukraine’s military has just released its latest operational report as of 6am this this morning, claiming its forces have carried out successful counterattacks in some directions.

Russia continues to carry out out missile-bomb strikes in an attempt to “completely destroy the infrastructure and residential quarters of Ukrainian cities”, Ukraine’s general staff of the armed forces said.

Such attacks in the temporarily occupied regions of Kyiv, Zaporizhzhya, Chernihiv, Kherson and Kharkiv are in violation of international humanitarian law requirements and have seen Russian troops continue to terrorise civilian populations, officials said.

“Residential houses are shot; robbed, kidnapped and held hostage,” the report read.

A total of seven Russian attacks were thwarted over the past day, with 12 tanks and 10 combat vehicles destroyed, according to officials.

Ukraine’s air force also reportedly hit 17 air targets on Monday, including 8 aircraft, 3 helicopters, 4 UAVs and 2 winged missiles. The Guardian has been unable to verify these claims.

Service members of pro-Russian troops are seen near the besieged city of Mariupol on Monday. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

An earlier report claimed Russian troops are “weakened, disoriented” and “cut off from logistics and the main forces”.



“The command of the Russian occupying forces is trying to compensate for the decline in the combat potential of the enemy’s units by indiscriminate artillery fire and rocket-bomb attacks, thus destroying the infrastructure of Ukrainian cities,” officials from the general staff of the armed forces said.

Ukrainian forces “continue to maintain the circular defence of the city of Mariupol and defend and deter the advance of the enemy in the Chernihiv region,” the report added.

Ukrainian forces are also continuing to defend Kyiv and the settlements of Motyzhyn, Lisne, Kapitanivka and Dmytrivka, officials said.

5.16am BST

Here are some of the latest images to come out of Ukraine today.

Apartment buildings are seen destroyed in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.

One woman looks at the destruction caused to her roof after a Russian attack inside her house near Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Women walk past a damaged building that was shelled by Russian forces, in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine.

Statues and iconic symbols of Ukraine’s cultural heritage stand surrounded by sandbags to protect against shelling.

Women walk past a damaged building that was shelled by Russian forces, in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/EPA

A volunteer cleans rubble from the area next to destroyed buildings shelled by Russian forces, in Kharkiv. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/EPA

The statues in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv are protected with sandbags. Photograph: Ty ONeil/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

Halyna Falko, 52, looks at the destruction caused after a Russian attack inside her house near Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Photograph: Rodrigo Abd/AP

A service member of pro-Russian troops walks near an apartment building destroyed in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

5.06am BST

Summary

It is approaching 7am in Ukraine with peace talks expected to continue.