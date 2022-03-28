ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiawatha, IA

Trail Master Plan Survey

hiawatha-iowa.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHiawatha is currently working on a Trails Master Plan for the community’s continued success and we...

www.hiawatha-iowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

SBCSC looks for feedback on facilities master plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation is looking for feedback on the district’s facilities master plan. This plan outlines how the district uses its facilities for different programs and offerings -- which aren’t limited to just school buildings. Some of the factors to consider before making any changes with their facilities include educational framework, demographics, facility conditions, and funding. They searched for feedback on specific topics like magnet options, career and technical education, special education, fine arts, athletics, and other curricula. There was also some feedback they didn’t expect.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Omaha.com

Council hears proposal for American Heroes Park master plan update

The March 15 meeting of the Bellevue City Council opened up with a special presentation on an update to the master plan for American Heroes Park in Bellevue. Some of the features in the master plan included a nature and explorative play area, event hall, an observation tower with an elevator for accessibility, expanded parking and a performance stage.
BELLEVUE, NE
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton City Schools unveils 20-year master plan.

Earlier this month, the Elizabethton City School Board unveiled a 20-year master plan for the five schools in the Elizabethton City School System. The plan was developed by Johnson City architectural firm of Thomas Weems and associate architect Katie Hall. The overall plan includes a major renovation of Harold McCormick...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hiawatha, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Hiawatha, IA
Government
Fontana Herald News

Groundbreaking event is held for master planned community in northwestern Fontana

Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, has officially broken ground on 489 homesites for its new master-planned community, Narra Hills, in northwestern Fontana. Narra Hills is spread across more than 100 acres and backs up to the San Bernardino National Forest. It is the only master planned community...
FONTANA, CA
Itemlive.com

Saugus ready to unveil Master Plan

SAUGUS — The town is inviting residents to review the final draft of its long-awaited Master Plan. The plan will be presented during a March 16 virtual meeting at 6 The post Saugus ready to unveil Master Plan appeared first on Itemlive.
SAUGUS, MA
KCRG.com

Master Gardener explains planning for planting

A federal judge struck down an Iowa law related to animal rights groups... and cameras in livestock barns. A new poll from the Des Moines Register and Mediacom Iowa shows people want more strict rules for people using phones while driving. Marion YMCA forced to close for the weekend due...
GARDENING
Middletown Press

Trail clearing planned for Shelton’s French’s Hill

SHELTON — Weather has foiled several work parties at French's Hill, and now it's time to try again. A work party will be Saturday at French’s Hill, 111 acres of open space across from East Village Park. French’s Hill does not have any marked hiking trails - but...
SHELTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Master Plan#Trail#Please Give
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WHEC TV-10

RIT extending 'Master Plan' to recent graduates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) is extending its Master Plan to recent graduates. The program was born during the pandemic to prepare students for whatever lies ahead. Now, as the pandemic settles into its third year, RIT is offering to cut graduate school tuition...
ROCHESTER, NY
JC Post

USD 475 Facilities Master Plans receive review

USD 475 school board members got an update on the fiscal year 2022 through 2024 Facilities Master Plans for the District Thursday evening. The current execution of the 2022 plan, proposed changes to the 2023 document and introduction of the proposed 2024 plan were highlighted by the District's Chief Operations Officer David Wild.
JUNCTION CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy