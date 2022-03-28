Atlas, Cano collect GNAC honors

The core of the senior class for the BYU women’s basketball team is unique and their contributions may never be duplicated. Paisley Harding, Maria Albiero, Sara Hamson and Tegan Graham completed their eligibility in 2022. Between them, the four stalwarts combined for 482 games played, 258 starts and 3,765 points during their careers in Provo. Harding, Albiero and Hamson were able to play five seasons due to the COVID bonus campaign allowed by the NCAA and Graham, a transfer from Colgate in 2020-21, was able to add an additional year as well.

