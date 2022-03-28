ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Atlas, Cano collect GNAC honors

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, ORE. - The University of Alaska Anchorage swept the GNAC women's track and field awards thanks to a pair of solid performances at the Aztec Invitational in San Diego. Senior Tylantiss Atlas was named the...

