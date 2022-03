Officials in Mariupol say last week's Russian airstrike on a theatre used as a bomb shelter killed 300 people. President Biden, meanwhile, heads to Poland to meet with U.S. troops and some of millions of Ukrainian refugees that fled the war.Here’s a look at the coverage of the war from our journalists in Ukraine, Washington and beyond. All times Eastern. You can find all our text, photos and video by going to our Russia-Ukraine war hub on AP Newsroom.—————————————SENT/DEVELOPING—————————————RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR —The government of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol says 300 people died in a Russian airstrike on March 16 on...

MILITARY ・ 4 DAYS AGO