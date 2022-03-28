ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Oscars Special: Loews Hollywood Hotel

By California grocery workers authorize strike
KTLA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more information on Loews Hollywood Hotel...

ktla.com

Comments / 0

Tri-City Herald

Red Carpet Ready! See Photos of What Your Favorite Celebrities Wore to the 2022 Oscars

Red Carpet Ready! See Photos of What Your Favorite Celebrities Wore to the 2022 OscarsIt’s the most stylish time of the year! A-listers descended upon the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27. The star-studded event, held at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles, is always one of Hollywood’s biggest nights in fashion — and this year was no different.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Winner Tom Fleischman Resigns From Motion Picture Academy Over Controversial Telecast Plans (Exclusive)

Tom Fleischman, an Oscar-winning rerecording mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with Martin Scorsese, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial plan not to present eight categories live during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. A move that has been met with a storm of criticism, the Academy plans to present Oscars in documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and Fleischman’s own discipline, sound, inside the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the March 27 broadcast commences, recording and editing...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
NBC Connecticut

Oscars 2022: How to Watch The Academy Awards This Sunday Night

The most glamorous evening in Hollywood is almost here. The 94th Academy Awards, initially delayed due to the ongoing pandemic, is set to air on Sunday, March 27. Nominees were released in February, giving cinephiles over a month to catch up on nominees across 23 categories (there's still time to stream the Oscar-nominated movies, or just the best picture race), and stew over any snubs.
ENTERTAINMENT
EW.com

Oscars 2022 red carpet livestream: Watch the EW and PEOPLE pre-show

The 94th Academy Awards will kick off later today, but before the ceremony commences, film and awards show enthusiasts won't want to miss PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Red Carpet Live. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT, EW senior awards editor Gerrad Hall, People (The TV Show!) senior...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

The Oscars are back with a few controversial changes

Hoping to boost ratings the Academy is making a few controversial changes to the 2022 Oscars such as presenting six categories before the live telecast. The top prize of the night, “Best Picture,” has 10 films competing in a category never won by a streaming service. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for Saturday TODAY.March 26, 2022.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Instagram
MarketWatch

Oscars 2022: A list of the Academy Awards nominees

Hollywood’s biggest night is almost here. The 94th Academy Awards will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. (Here’s your guide on what channel the Oscars is on for those tuning in by TV, as well as where you can stream the Oscars and the nominated movies online this weekend.)
MOVIES
SFGate

IATSE Calls Out Academy’s ‘Detrimental’ Decision to Reformat Oscars Telecast

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the largest union representing behind-the-scenes workers in North America, has joined the growing number of critics expressing their disapproval of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ decision to pre-record eight craft categories at the Oscars. The eight categories to...
ENTERTAINMENT
tvinsider.com

2022 Oscars: Everything to Know About the 94th Academy Awards

The 94th Annual Academy Awards are just a few days away! But, for as fun as awards season is, it can be hard to keep up with all the details leading up to Oscar Sunday. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars, from where and when to tune in, to which celebrities will appear, to some of this year’s biggest nominees!
MUSIC
Vogue Magazine

8 Hollywood Stylists Share Their Pre-Oscars Rituals

Is there a bigger red carpet than the Oscars’? Hollywood’s biggest night is set to kick off on Sunday, March 27th, and Tinseltown’s A-listers will hit the step and repeat in their finest evening wear—all of which will be spectated and dissected by a global audience (no pressure). For many of the powerhouse stylists dressing these stars, the Oscars carpet is their Super Bowl. They spend weeks, if not months, preparing for the grand spectacle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Cinematography Predictions

Click here to read the full article. Updated March 21: “Dune” cinematographer Greig Fraser won the feature film prize March 20 at the 36th annual ASC Awards (held at the organization’s clubhouse in Hollywood). He now has critical momentum going into Sunday’s Oscars, bolstered by his recent BAFTA prize and praise for his dark and gritty “The Batman.” However, don’t be surprised if Wegner (winner of the Critics Choice Award) pulls off an upset over her fellow Australian and becomes the first woman to win the Oscar for cinematography. Her director, “Power of the Dog’s” Jane Campion, is expected to win...
MOVIES

