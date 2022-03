Click here to read the full article. Oscar winner Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock today for slapping him onstage at the Oscars after the comedian made an unscripted joke about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her hairstyle. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I react emotionally,” said Smith in an online post this afternoon. Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: Physical Assault, Say Many; “How We Do It”, Says Jaden Smith Pinkett Smith has alopecia, and has been public about it,...

