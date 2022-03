[EDITOR'S NOTE: As part of a series, two student honorees for each month of the school year are being named as nominees for the 2022 Best of Tri-County Area Preps Student of the Year award, which will be announced in June. These are the December honorees who are finalists for a chance to win a new vehicle from Patriot Auto Group.] Student of the Year finalists Delaney Haley and Mary Beth Frerichs have been named the Shawnee...

SHAWNEE, OK ・ 27 MINUTES AGO