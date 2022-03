CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes have reopened after a pile-up crash involving 73 vehicles on Saturday afternoon outside Harrisburg in central Pennsylvania that miraculously resulted in no reported life-threatening injuries. The crash happened around 2 p.m. amid whiteout conditions on PA 581 eastbound between Exit 5: US 15 S – US 11/15 N […]

