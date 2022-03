Jerry Jones speaks. After weeks of uncharacteristic silence from the Cowboys owner, Jones held court at the league meetings with Dallas beat reporters and covered plenty of ground. Over the course of a morning chat, he detailed the team’s draft-day strategy, pulled back the curtain on why the team traded Amari Cooper and how they lost Randy Gregory, updated Michael Gallup’s recovery from ACL surgery, and commented on the Cowboys culture in the wake of several off-the-field scandals. He also found time to ask a judge to throw out the paternity lawsuit pending against him and make some serious allegations of his own about possible extortion.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO