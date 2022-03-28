ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

Board Letter: HF2577

linnmar.k12.ia.us
 1 day ago

Members of the Linn-Mar School Board have sent a letter...

www.linnmar.k12.ia.us

Comments / 0

Related
Northwest Florida Daily News

LETTER: Okaloosa School Board not upholding its elected duties

On Feb. 9, Patrick Ryan wrote an op-ed assessing the Okaloosa County School Board’s lack of action regarding many problems, most glaringly the 16 felony arrests within the school district. On Feb. 19, Ann Kelley wrote a letter regarding an attack on a teacher by a student in her classroom that went not only unpunished, but the teacher herself was blamed for it. This is eye opening. ...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Lancaster Online

On legislatures and school boards [letter]

I’d like to thank LNP | LancasterOnline for its fair and inclusive coverage. There are two ongoing news issues that I would like to address. First, the state legislatures that are ending or trying to end mail-in voting, and their insensitivity to all of the vulnerable seniors who use this method to participate in their civic duty. I find these legislatures’ actions to be dishonorable and partisan, and they should be ashamed.
EDUCATION
WausauPilot

Your letters: Examine each school board candidate individually – not as a group

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Linn County, IA
Government
County
Linn County, IA
Linn County, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
NorthEast Times

Letters to the Editor

Is City Council, which voted 12-4 to provide workers with paid COVID leave through 2023, on the same planet? The world is opening up. COVID numbers are down. There is no reason for City Council to again intrude into the business world. Just because they have ruined the city, there is no reason for them to ruin the business world (what’s left of it). Maybe they should spend their time finding the city payroll system first. They must sit on their thrones and think of ways to chase businesses out of the city. No plastic bags, no arrests for shoplifting, work schedules 2 weeks in advance, soda and tobacco taxes, city wage tax, business privilege tax, etc. Now we have to worry about safely driving to work because of the illegal changes to the automobile laws that Council has passed. And they wonder why there is all that empty office space downtown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WausauPilot

Your Letters: Reader supports Gisselman in Marathon County Board race

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linn Mar School Board#The Iowa House#Hf2577
WausauPilot

Your letters: Candidate for Marathon County Board shares experience, views

You recently published an article covering answers to questions that were asked of (Marathon) County Board candidates. I have been working extremely hard reaching out to the many people of my district. With the various news stations that have reached out to me there was some confusion as to what questions were sent where. So I was not able to get these to the people within the allotted timeline, but I still would like for that information to be available to the public for review. Below are my answers to those questions.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy