Presque Isle - Roberta Smith Keirstead died peacefully on March 24, 2022, at the Aroostook House of Comfort in Presque Isle at the age of 87. Roberta was the daughter of Millard and Ruby (Webber) Smith. She was especially proud of her State Road roots. After graduation from Mapleton High...

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO