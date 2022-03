Randy Arron Donaldson, 79, of McVeytown, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the West Granville Fire Company, 8392 US Highway 522 South, Lewistown. The family invites you to stop by for a time of remembering, sharing and celebrating his life.

