Phoenix police searching for woman after newborn’s remains found in McDonald’s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police issued an alarming warning for the South Shore community Sunday after a woman attacked and tried to kidnap a child.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, the details of this every close call for the child are really frightening. Police said it happened in broad daylight around 8 a.m. Friday in the 7500 block of South Jeffery Boulevard. The attempted kidnapper came out of an alley with a pile in her hand, police said. She tried to put a white plastic bag on the kid's head and dragged the child to a burnt-orange four-door sedan with a white logo on the rear passenger door, according to police. Police said the suspect hit the child in the head several times with the pole before jumping into the car's passenger door, where a driver was waiting and took off. The driver of the car could not be seen. They fled east in the south alley. It was not clear how old the child who was targeted was. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO