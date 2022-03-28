ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix police searching for woman after newborn’s remains found in McDonald’s

By Gray News staff
WNDU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (ARIZONA’S FAMILY/GRAY NEWS) - Phoenix police are looking for a woman after an infant boy was found dead at a McDonald’s. Investigators released surveillance video of her on Monday afternoon. It shows her walking through the fast-food restaurant...

www.wndu.com

