On Monday, Nebraska defensive front coach Mike Dawson talked extensively about the young group of players vying for time on the interior defensive line and what the challenges of inexperience look like this spring. Perhaps the two leading candidates for snaps after veterans Casey Rogers and Ty Robinson are Nash Hutmacher and Mosai Newsom. Hutmacher (Chamberlain, South Dakota) saw spot duty in 2021 and is one of the strongest players...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO