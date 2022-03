First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. They have chosen to celebrate this milestone all year long by doing something each month that will honor their history, but more importantly be looking toward future, giving back to the community and inspire community involvement. The first of these activities is the “Be the “I” in Kind” campaign. The campaign kicked off this past Sunday, March 6th. The goal is to have 150 days where each member does a random act of kindness. An additional goal is to get the whole Cadillac community involved. The world really needs acts of kindness right now…how cool would it be if people did intentional acts of kindness for 150 days!

CADILLAC, MI ・ 15 DAYS AGO