Rumor mill

Format undecided for Brent Venables’ 1st spring game with Sooners; Miguel Chavis, Reggie Grimes having fun with defensive ends — 3 things to know from spring practice. Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables didn’t commit to a spring game format on Monday. Last season under Lincoln Riley, the Sooners competed in a non-traditional format, with the offense running against the defense only, rather than two separate teams playing a traditional scrimmage. Last season as the defensive coordinator at Clemson, Venables coached in a normal spring game arrangement on Dabo Swinney’s staff. This season, the Sooners have already named their starting quarterback in Central Florida transfer Dillon Gabriel, although he also transferred ahead of the spring semester.

NORMAN, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO