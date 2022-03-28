Dear Members: Please send us pictures of your ancestors to add to our site.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I have a problem that keeps getting worse the more I think about it. My fiancée wants to go on a reality show. Not just any reality show, but a dating show. Not a famous one like the Bachelor but similar. I found out when a mutual friend of ours joked about it to me. She thought my fiancée had told me. She hadn’t. I talked about it with my fiancée, and she said she just wants the exposure to grow her Instagram audience. I wasn’t okay with it and said so. She’s going to do it anyway.

