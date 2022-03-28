ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Dear Members: Please send us pictures of your ancestors to add to our site.

mendotadakota.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you would like to add photographs of your ancestors, please send them to us. Include...

mendotadakota.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ancestors#Lemay Families
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were ‘tired of life’

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier decided to end their lives at a Swiss assisted dying clinic after becoming “tired of life”, according to an advocate who was advising them.Dr Ammouri, a palliative care doctor aged 54, and Ms Frazier, 49, had been suffering from medical “frustrations” such as chronic insomnia, vertigo and back pain, Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent.The sisters had intended to travel from their home in Arizona to Switzerland in early 2021, but the trip was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, he said.They first contacted Exit, a non-profit assisted dying support group, in...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
96.9 WOUR

New York Tells How To Avoid Unwanted Friends Coming Near Your Home This Spring

It is the time of year when bears awake from their slumber. Here are tips to avoid them coming near your home. With the warmer weather we have been having, that is a sign spring is here. Another sign is the way more obvious one, the official first calendar day of spring is this Sunday, March 20th. As noted above, bears are starting to wake up out of their winter hibernation, and they are hungry. So what can you do to avoid seeing a bear strolling through your yard?
ANIMALS
Salon

California candidate running for office because Jesus spoke to her son in the closet

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. California Republican Rachel Hamm is running for Secretary of State in the June primary. Like many candidates, she is speaking about her motivation for running. Like many GOP candidates, she is claiming God was involved in her decision. Unlike any other candidate, Hamm says Jesus spoke to her son in a closet and told her to declare her candidacy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Slate

Help! My Fiancée Wants Me “Temporarily” Out of the House to Be on a Dating Show.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I have a problem that keeps getting worse the more I think about it. My fiancée wants to go on a reality show. Not just any reality show, but a dating show. Not a famous one like the Bachelor but similar. I found out when a mutual friend of ours joked about it to me. She thought my fiancée had told me. She hadn’t. I talked about it with my fiancée, and she said she just wants the exposure to grow her Instagram audience. I wasn’t okay with it and said so. She’s going to do it anyway.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

I bought expensive walking boots, but got kicked into touch

My partner and I bought two pairs of Chore walking boots from the Original Muck Boot Company, but soon after we started wearing them we noticed they were breaking up. The inside heel is wearing away on both pairs, and the seal around the foot has come away so water bubbles in when we’re walking through wet fields. They were expensive so we were very disappointed.
APPAREL
The Daily South

These $13 Coffee Spoons from Amazon Bring Me So Much Joy I Wish I'd Bought Them Sooner

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. To be honest, my initial reason for buying a cute set of gold coffee spoons was because of how pretty they are. It's not like I really needed special spoons to sit on my bar cart turned coffee cart. However, once I started seeing influencers post pretty little gold spoons next to their coffee pot, I couldn't get them out of my head. After deciding it was time to purchase some, I opened up my Amazon app and with just a few clicks ordered the Sweejar Gold Espresso Spoons in a set of 6 to be delivered to my door in just a few days.
SHOPPING
Android Central

AC Members - Show us Your Foods!

I made some pasta the other night for dinner with my "homemade," garlic bread lol It consists of putting butter on bread and sprinkling garlic salt on it, then cooking it in the air fryer. Capellini which is one of my favorites to make. 03-21-2022 07:24 AM. Like 2. 20,432.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy