Road work along McCann Road tied to construction connecting walking and biking trails through the city has a tentative deadline of this summer. The project, part of continued construction of the Guthrie Creek Trail from Marshall Avenue to Eden Drive, was originally slated to be complete in October, but Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said several factors caused delays and setbacks with the road work. Caron said this week that he expects all road and trail work for the project to be complete by this summer.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO