New York State Low Income Household Water Assistance Program

More people than ever will qualify for expanded tax credits this year. Current Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the Child Tax Credit (CTC) expansion benefits could play an important role in reducing poverty and the racial wealth gap. The EITC expansion benefits more than 17 million workers in the U.S. not raising children at home. Yet one in five of all workers eligible for the EITC don't take advantage of this benefit each year – likely because they are unaware they qualify. This results in billions of dollars in unclaimed benefits. With so many newly eligible workers this year, it’s important to help get the word out about who qualifies and how to get this credit.

INCOME TAX ・ 12 DAYS AGO