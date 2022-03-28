New York State Low Income Household Water Assistance Program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey awarded low-income households with $11.1 million in grants to help with water service costs statewide. According to a release from the governor’s office, the grants will enable community service agencies to aid with residential water services for low-income households in all 67 counties.
Over 100,000 New York families have signed up for a federal broadband subsidy program. The program gives eligible low-income families a $30 monthly discount on internet service. "The past two years have reminded us how crucial reliable and affordable broadband is, so we can stay connected to family, work, school,...
New property tax refunds worth up to $3,590 could be on the way for low income households. Thousands of low income families in Minnesota may see these property tax refunds. Walmart and Amazon shoppers might face delivery delays. Why is this happening?. The proposals come as inflation hit new highs...
FOOD stamp claimants can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards for much more than just purchasing food and beverages. Through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, benefits to low-income families have been consistently increasing with federally-funded state programs like the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. TANF money is delivered to...
Last child tax credit payment amount explained: how much will you get?. Four days until $1,800 payments to families - are you eligible?. Child tax credit 2021: How much is it and when will I get it?. A PROPOSED payment program could give parents $350 every month, starting four months...
Since Advanced Child Tax Credit payments stopped in January, some parents struggle to make ends meet. Many parents used payments for their kids' basic needs, and the convenient access to the money was welcomed. A financial therapist says added economic pressure negatively affects parents' and kids' mental health. Read more...
Millions of Americans file taxes each year, but many circumstances are different, so those surviving on Social Security are unsure of what to do. If you collect Social Security benefits, your specific situation will determine taxes on your benefits. What you receive and where you live are factors that go...
This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The monthly child tax credit payments sent out in the second half of 2021 lowered the number of children living in poverty by 40%. With that demise, the number of children in poverty has significantly risen this year.
THOUSANDS of households may qualify for tax credits they usually wouldn't get, thanks to a tax loophole. If you earn too much to receive last year's advance child tax credits, you may be able to claim them when filing. The loophole makes 2021 a golden year of sorts for filing,...
The rush is on at Liberty Tax and other tax preparers right now. Customers like Alex Trejo — who just started his own small business — are trying to find all the tax breaks they can. "I've got to figure out what am I going to do now,...
AMERICAN families risk missing out on payments worth up to $3,600 per child if they don’t act soon. The child tax credit was temporarily expanded under American Rescue Act in 2021 to $3,600 from $2,000. From July to December, eligible parents received monthly payments worth up to $300 per...
The American Rescue Plan provided millions of parents with monthly child tax credit checks. Now that the temporary change has expired, that monthly income has dried up. Lawmakers may eventually extend the expanded child tax credit. It could look different this time around, experts say. When President Joe Biden delivers...
More people than ever will qualify for expanded tax credits this year. Current Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the Child Tax Credit (CTC) expansion benefits could play an important role in reducing poverty and the racial wealth gap. The EITC expansion benefits more than 17 million workers in the U.S. not raising children at home. Yet one in five of all workers eligible for the EITC don't take advantage of this benefit each year – likely because they are unaware they qualify. This results in billions of dollars in unclaimed benefits. With so many newly eligible workers this year, it’s important to help get the word out about who qualifies and how to get this credit.
Going without food and heating has become a routine part of daily life for families on low incomes, according to the latest findings from the COVID Realities project. Researchers say families on low-incomes are facing the fallout from the disruptions triggered by COVID-19, climate change, Brexit and now the war in Ukraine as the price of essential goods and services rise sharply.
April is quickly approaching, and many families are looking for their fourth SNAP benefit payment of the year. See: Why Doesn't Every Grocery Store Accept SNAP EBT Food Stamps? Find: Does Aldi Accept...
Thanks to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), thousands of low-income Virginia households now have the opportunity to break out of a cycle of paying high energy bills caused by inefficiency. Low-income housing tends to have inadequate insulation, and inefficient heating and cooling appliances. This makes housing cheaper on the front end but leads to year after year of shockingly high energy bills for Virginians who least can afford them.
Isabella Casillas Guzman, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced additional deferment of principal loans and interest payments for those businesses who received relief under the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. Borrowers will now receive 30 months of deferment from inception on all approved COVID EIDL loans. After...
Comments / 0