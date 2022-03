For Dominic Newsome, painting is calming. A Maryland native who is incarcerated in the state prison in Indiana County creates art to calm his soul. “My artwork helps to free my mind of the chaos around me, so I tend to draw historical, culture and religious, also fantasy,” he wrote as an artist’s statement for the upcoming pop-up show at Blaqk House Collections, a gallery on First Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh. “I’ve been able to teach myself over the years, and I believe it’s the best thing that could’ve happened to me.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO