Doctors, parents want program for trans youth to reopen

By Lauren McGaughy The Dallas Morning News
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UuOe7_0esal3yM00
Protesters carry signs during the “Trans Kids Cry For Help” rally outside the Texas Governor’s Mansion in Austin on March 13. Parents and doctors are speaking out against two Dallas hospitals’ decision to shutter a prominent program for transgender youth to new patients, a decision made in the wake of a state directive classifying gender-affirming care for minors as “child abuse.” Elias Valverde II/Dallas Morning News file photo

DALLAS — About 850 doctors, medical students and employees at two Dallas hospitals have signed a petition opposing the decision to shutter a program for transgender youth to future patients.

The petition, which was submitted to leadership at UT Southwestern and Children’s Medical Center on Friday, represents growing vocal opposition in and outside the institutions over their decision last year to abruptly cut off new patient access to the gender-affirming care provided through the program.

Hundreds of family members also signed a letter decrying the effect of the changes on their loved ones, and, earlier this month, the program’s top doctor took the hospitals to court.

The petition and letter come as state leaders, including the attorney general and governor, have classified gender-affirming care for minors as abuse and required those who provide it to be investigated. Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston cut off care to trans youth altogether in response.

The petition says changes at the program, known as Genecis, violate doctors’ promise to promote “health and a healthy society” as health professionals. Its signatories also raise concerns that there was outside pressure to stop taking new patients into the program, which the petition says could hurt trans youth who rely on treatments like puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

“In the same way that gender-affirming care saves lives, a lack of access or undue barriers to gender-affirming care causes real harm,” the petition reads, according to a copy obtained by The Dallas Morning News. The signatories came from dozens of specialties, with about 200 working with children in the pediatric fields.

Genecis, the only program created specifically to provide gender-affirming care to minors in the region, operated largely without issue for seven years. But in November, the hospitals removed all references to the program online and began referring new patients seeking certain treatments, like puberty blockers and hormone therapy, elsewhere.

UT Southwestern and Children’s initially said that dissolution of the program’s branding was done to provide existing patients and their families with more privacy.

Then this month, UT Southwestern said it also considered nonmedical factors — such as media attention and scientific and political controversy surrounding gender-affirming care for trans youth — when it made the changes at Genecis. The Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBTQ rights organization, significantly lowered the once highly rated institutions’ scores on its health care equality index as a result.

The hospitals did not respond to a request for comment about the petition.

All of the major state and national medical groups support individualized, age-appropriate medical treatments for transgender minors.

Myriam Reynolds, the mother of a Genecis patient, said more than 400 family members signed the letter sent to hospital leadership on behalf of their trans children and loved ones.

“We fear that if GENECIS ceases to exist, there would be nowhere for us to go. The type of care offered at GENECIS does not exist anywhere else in Texas. As it is, some of us drive hundreds of miles for this care,” they wrote, according to a copy of the letter The News obtained.

They requested the program be restored for new patients.

Reynolds said her 16-year-old son, who has been a patient at Genecis since 2017, needs this care.

“The care that my child receives there is life-saving. It is the most important medical care my child receives and has ever received,” Reynolds told The News.

Times-Republican

I’m a Christian mom and I love my trans daughter

Moms of trans kids are so tired. We can’t keep living in flight or fight mode. We need you. I’m a Christian, a nurse, and a hard working, loving mom of seven children. One of them, my 11-year-old daughter Kai, is transgender. She’s happy and healthy, with a huge circle of friends and a supportive school in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mother Moves Family Away from Texas to Protect Transgender Son

Camille Rey's family is happy and thriving in their Maryland home just a year after leaving Texas out of fear. "I just decided I can't raise my child here,” said Rey. In the months prior, Rey was a frequent visitor at the Texas Capitol where she protested anti-trans legislation targeting kids like her son Leon.
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Parents Of Transgender Youth Fear Texas' Anti-Trans Orders

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed the state's Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate certain gender-affirming care as possible child abuse, leaving parents of transgender youth feeling caught between two choices: support their children or face a possible investigation. Annaliese and Rachel are mothers living in Texas and...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Anger as Texas attorney general declares Pride Week ‘illegal’

As Pride Week gets underway in one Texas school district, the state’s attorney general has declared the whole event illegal.In a stern letter to the Austin Independent School District – which he also posted on Twitter – Attorney General Ken Paxton said the week-long celebration of LGBTQ students violates state laws against teaching “human sexuality” without parents’ permission.“By hosting ‘Pride Week,’ your district has, at best, undertaken a week-long instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent,” the Republican AG wrote on Tuesday. “Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails...
POLITICS
SheKnows

As the Mother of a Trans Son, I’m Furious That Protecting Him Could be a Criminal Offense

When I first heard about the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, my immediate thought was, “there’s no way this archaic, ridiculous law will pass.” Then I read about Governor Abbot’s initiative in Texas to press criminal charges against parents, caregivers, and medical professionals providing gender-affirming care for trans kids. Once again, I thought it couldn’t pass — a ridiculous right-wing dog whistle in the last gasp of white supremacy, trying once again to other everyone that doesn’t fit into the cisgender, heterosexual white mold.
POLITICS
WNDU

Medical Moment: Depression, suicide widespread among trans youth

(WNDU) - Transgender people are people whose gender identity is different from the gender they were thought to be at birth. Currently, 52 percent of transgender youth in the U.S. have considered suicide. According to the Williams Institute of UCLA, there are almost 150,000 transgender teens in the United States,...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Youth#Hormone Therapy#Racism
Denton Record-Chronicle

Texas created a program to help students reenroll in college during the pandemic. Schools struggled to find students who qualified.

When the federal government handed Gov. Greg Abbott $307 million in the spring of 2020 to help Texas’ education systems survive the COVID-19 pandemic, he set aside $47 million specifically for former students, those who had earned some credit but left before finishing their degree or certificate. There are...
TEXAS STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

SXSW: Lizzo Calls Texas’ Anti-Abortion, Anti-Trans Laws “Atrocious”

Lizzo declared she was strongly against Texas’ laws targeting abortions and trans rights, calling the laws “atrocious” during a keynote session at this year’s SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. “The abortion ban is atrocious,” the artist said on Sunday to a packed room in the Austin Convention Center. “Mind your business. Stay out of my body.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Return of Tanya Tucker -- Featuring Brandi Carlile': Film Review | SXSW 2022'Still Working 9 to 5': Film Review | SXSW 2022'A Lot of Nothing': Film Review | SXSW 2022 Last year, Texas signed into a law one of the most restrictive...
AUSTIN, TX
KWCH.com

Youth program aimed at mentoring underserved students

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A Wichita program for underserved youth is keeping the conversation going about recent teen violence. Last week, 14-year-old TrenJ’vious Hutton was shot and killed at Towne East Mall. “Just pray to God it wasn’t one of my boys. Condolences to that family, but it breaks my...
WICHITA, KS
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

