Matthew Lawrence may be going through a public divorce from his longtime love Cheryl Burke but he's not hiding in private. Lawrence made his first public appearance recently during '90s Con where he reunited with his Mrs. Doubtfire co-stars. The dramedy was released in 1993 and starred Lawrence as one of three kids who grow to love their Scottish nanny. Comedy legend Robin Williams stars in the film as Lawrence's father, Daniel. The kids learn that their nanny, Mrs. Doubtfire, is actually their father dressed as the babysitter in order to spend more time with them amid an ongoing divorce. Lawrence opened up about the close bond he built with Williams while filming.

