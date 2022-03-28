ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

UTA Student Life and Community Initiative

Shorthorn
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVote yes on The Student Life and Community Initiative. Planned improvements to the University Center, which are based on input and feedback from the UTA student community, will update our well-loved campus hub with an open, modern, sustainable design that’s singularly focused on better serving our students.There’s an exciting development coming...

www.theshorthorn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

First Black student at University of Alabama dies after receiving school recognition

The first Black student to attend the University of Alabama has died, days after a building on campus was dedicated in her honor, the university announced in a statement. Autherine Lucy Foster, whose last name was then Lucy, made history in 1956 when she enrolled as the university's first Black student. She was the first Black person to go to an all-White school or university in the state.
COLLEGES
The Independent

College grad exposes sorority’s ranking system: ‘The ultimate way to pit women against one another’

A college graduate exposed how active members of her former sorority ranked potential new members in a viral video.The video, which was posted to TikTok by popular content creator Eli Rallo, showed the points system her sorority sisters assigned to Greek life hopefuls during their recruitment process. Rallo, 23, was a member of the sorority Sigma Kappa while attending the University of Michigan. The video, which was shared last February, now has over one million views. Sororities and fraternities are social organisations at US colleges which are identified by letters of the Greek alphabet.“If you pretend not to know about...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Uta#Student Life#Sustainable Design#College#The University Center#Uc
Axios

Study: Pandemic likely exacerbated Latino college gap

A higher percentage of Latino and Black students planned to cancel their college plans in Fall 2021 than their white counterparts, a study found. Why it matters: Latinos already lag behind in educational attainment, which stunts their upward mobility. The pandemic has likely made the Latino college gap even worse.
COLLEGES
Phys.org

Study highlights need to address race and racism in teacher education programs

Teacher education programs that evade discussions of race and racism often leave teacher educators of color to bear the brunt of educating students about these matters, reports a new paper published in AERA Open. Most individuals in a study of teacher educators of color were hired specifically to teach race and racism within programs that, nonetheless, prioritized whiteness and the needs of white student teachers in their curricula. Teacher educators of color experienced harm when the institution did not support them against the resistance to their instruction by white teacher candidates.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post from Community: Healing Spaces Initiative begins planning process for 2022

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Planning is underway for new neighborhood improvement projects throughout Milwaukee as part of the City’s Healing Spaces...
MILWAUKEE, WI
St. Louis American

New initiative ‘illuminates interfaith experience of Black life’

The Black Interfaith Project at Interfaith Youth Corps [IFYC], an initiative to spotlight the longstanding diversity of Black religious life, recently celebrated its launch in Washington, D.C. “The interfaith experience of Black life in America has often been overlooked and unacknowledged,” said the Rev. Frederick Davie, IFYC senior advisor for...
WASHINGTON, DC
The 74

3 COVID Learning Success Case Studies

Despite constant learning disruption, some U.S. schools achieved record-breaking graduation rates and student engagement during the pandemic, according to a new national report.  In one Massachusetts school, a midday “office hours” block became permanent — time for students to vent, unwind, and deep focus. In a Colorado school district, school-run food drives doubled as a chance […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Reason.com

Academic Freedom Alliance Letter to Princeton University

The Academic Freedom Alliance released a public letter to Princeton University calling on the university to reaffirm the academic freedom of classics professor Joshua Katz. On July 8, 2020, Professor Joshua Katz published an opinion piece in an online journal reacting to the July 4th public letter signed by many members of the Princeton faculty. In that piece he criticized a student group that had operated on campus a few year earlier and hyperbolically characterized it as a "small local terrorist group." This piece generated a series of responses on campus, including the university's spokesman claim that Professor Katz would be investigated for potential disciplinary action as a result of his extramural speech. More recently, in a university-sponsored freshman orientation event Professor Katz was singled out for criticism by the Carl Fields Center for Equality and Cultural Understanding. On a website of the university and co-sponsored by myriad university administrative units including the Office of the Vice Provost of Institutional Equity and Diversity, Professor Katz is held out as an example of a professor making a racist statement and is shown being denounced by the university president, the Classics department, and the chairs of two academic units for engaging in racist speech.
COLLEGES
US News and World Report

What to Do While Awaiting a Med School Decision

For applicants to medical school, the steps involved in the application process and the wait for a decision can be long and grueling. After submitting the primary application through the American Medical College Application Service or the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine Application Service, known respectively as AMCAS and ACOMAS, applicants have to complete secondary applications.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy