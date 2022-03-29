Train kills man sitting on tracks near Atlanta Highway

Update: A Gainesville man hunting near the railroad tracks with his brother Monday, March 28, was struck and killed by a train, according to authorities.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Viviano Perez Ixcoy, who was in his early 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on Atlanta Highway near Memorial Park Drive.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ixcoy and his brother were hunting near the tracks around 8:30 p.m. Monday and sat down on the tracks. The train conductor blew his horn multiple times, and Ixcoy’s brother was able to make it off the tracks, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The road was closed for the investigation but reopened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Williams said he was either 30 or 31 and originally from Guatemala.

