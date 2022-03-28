ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homedale, ID

Mark Lloyd Browning

Post Register
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Lloyd Browning 1/25/1945 - 3/22/2022 Mark Lloyd Browning passed away at his home in Homedale, Idaho on 22 March 2022 at the age of 77. Mark was born 25 January 1945 in Ogden, Utah to Jim Dale and Vicki (Dorothy Fern Mitchell) Browning. He spent his childhood through high school...

www.postregister.com

Post Register

Monte Taylor

Monte Taylor 1/26/1941 - 3/22/2022 Our dear Dad, husband, grandpa, brother, and friend passed away peacefully March 22, 2022, at the age of 81, in Buhl, Idaho at the home of his daughter, Courtney Kelsey. We, his children, celebrate the reunion of our parents, Monte and Carolyn Taylor. Dad lost mom in August of 2018; it was almost more than he could bear. They were separated for about three and a half years; the reunion must have been so sweet.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Layton, Shawntell

Shawntell Olson Layton, 52, of Ririe, passed away March 23, 2022, at University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City. Shawntell was born January 28, 1970, in Eugene, Oregon, to Robert Dean Olson and Cheryl Matilda Johnson Olson. She grew up and attended schools in Ririe, Idaho, and graduated from Ririe High School. She also attended Ricks College. On January 8, 1994, she married Brent Edwin Layton in Ririe, Idaho. They were later sealed together in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 8, 1996. Shawntell and Brent made their home in Ririe, where Shawntell was a homemaker and mother of three, Tracee, Robert, and Brent (B.J.) She also drove school bus for the Ririe School District. She loved the kids. She also worked at Eastern Idaho Public Health in the WIC department. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed cooking, the outdoors, Razor rides and loved to watch basketball. Her family was her number one priority. Her grandkids were her pride and joy. She loved people and was always willing to give a helping hand to others. Shawntell is survived by her loving husband, Brent Layton of Ririe, ID; father, Dean Olson of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Cheree (Guy) Bowden of Ririe, ID; daughter, Tracee M. (Kevin) Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Robert Dean (Annaleigh) Layton of Rigby, ID; son, Brent James Layton of Rigby, ID; father-in-law, Maythel James Layton; and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Cheryl Matilda Olson. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, with Bishop Forrest Barnes officiating. The family will visit with friends Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at, and Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. both times at funeral home. Burial will be in the Ririe Shelton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Primary Children's Hospital in her name. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Shawntell 1/28/1970 - 3/23/2022Layton.
RIRIE, ID
Post Register

Bernadette Mccullough

Bernadette Mccullough 06/18/1944 - 03/01/2022 Bernadette McCullough (Bernie) Bernie passed away on March1,2022 in Shoshone Idaho. She was born on June 18,1944 in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of Lee W. Brooks and Barbara M Severns. Bernie was married to Albert J McCullough for 44 years and they had...
OBITUARIES
Post Register

Douglas (Leon) Corgatelli

Douglas (Leon) Corgatelli 11/3/1946 - 03/26/2022 Douglas Leon Corgatelli, 75, of Challis Idaho, passed away, Saturday, March 26,2022 at his home in Challis Idaho. He was born in Arco Idaho on November 3, 1946, son of the late Lawrence and Verda May (Jensen) Corgatelli. He was the oldest of 5 children. After graduating from Mackay High school in 1965. He then served his country in the Marnie Corps during the Vietnam War.
CHALLIS, ID
Post Register

A tale of two desert parks

Visiting desert national parks was a joyful experience. Sleeping in desert campgrounds turned out to be a mixed bag. Recently my sweetheart and I visited two national parks in the southwest — Joshua Tree and Saguaro national parks. Joshua Tree is a rugged desert area in southern California in...
LIFESTYLE
Post Register

Authorities not looking for bear suspected in fatal attack

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities in Montana have not tried to track down a grizzly bear suspected in the fatal mauling of a hiker last week because it did not appear to be a predatory attack, state and local officials said Monday. Craig Clouatre, 40, was found dead Friday,...
MONTANA STATE
Post Register

Idaho governor OKs bill to keep older owners in their homes

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a property tax reduction for higher-valued houses to keep older, low-income Idaho residents in their homes. The Republican governor last week signed the measure that increases the maximum value of a home that qualifies for the property tax reduction program, called the circuit breaker. The measure adjusts the maximum value of qualifying residential homes to 150% of the median assessed value in a county.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Utah Legislature funds new College of Veterinary Medicine at USU

Utah State University will create a new College of Veterinary Medicine following a commitment by the Utah Legislature to provide significant ongoing state funding for what will be the first school of its kind in the state. The new college will help ease the shortage of veterinarians in the state and region, bolster the state’s growing life sciences technology sector, and partner with veterinarians in communities throughout the state.
UTAH STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Chadron State cowboy wins steer wrestling again

TORRINGTON, Wyo. -- March 28, 2022 -- For the second weekend in a row, Chadron State College senior Teigan Marchant of Newcastle, Wyo., has won the steer wrestling at a Central Rocky Mountain Region Rodeo. His latest win was at the Eastern Wyoming College rodeo in Torrington this past weekend, while the week before he took top honors at the Gillette College rodeo.
TORRINGTON, WY
Post Register

Idaho lawmaker: 'I think we did some really great things for education'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This year, education was a top priority for Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho legislature. Several education bills were passed unanimously by both chambers. Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking believes this was a good year for Idaho educators. The bills include an 11 percent increase in the...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Fish and Game plan public meetings

Two public meetings to inform people about how the Idaho Department of Fish and Game manages fish and wildlife in Custer and Lemhi counties are scheduled for next week. The Challis meeting is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 at the Challis Community Event Center. The Salmon meeting is the day before, March 29, also from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Fish and Game office at 99 Highway 93 North.
CHALLIS, ID
Post Register

New alcohol, outdoor apparel store coming to Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — A new store bringing outdoor apparel and craft beer and wine is coming to Caldwell. Mesquite Creek Outfitters creates a community space to sell beer and gear. The store will be located at 712 Main Street. To find out more about them, click HERE.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Litter on Highway 20

If you've driven the stretch of Highway 20 recently between Idaho Falls and Rexburg, you've undoubtedly been shocked by the amount of roadside litter. This is the scene each year after the snow melts, however, it seems exceptionally heavy this year. I applaud the groups of people who provide community...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

