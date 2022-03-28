Mark Lloyd Browning

Shawntell Olson Layton, 52, of Ririe, passed away March 23, 2022, at University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City. Shawntell was born January 28, 1970, in Eugene, Oregon, to Robert Dean Olson and Cheryl Matilda Johnson Olson. She grew up and attended schools in Ririe, Idaho, and graduated from Ririe High School. She also attended Ricks College. On January 8, 1994, she married Brent Edwin Layton in Ririe, Idaho. They were later sealed together in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 8, 1996. Shawntell and Brent made their home in Ririe, where Shawntell was a homemaker and mother of three, Tracee, Robert, and Brent (B.J.) She also drove school bus for the Ririe School District. She loved the kids. She also worked at Eastern Idaho Public Health in the WIC department. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed cooking, the outdoors, Razor rides and loved to watch basketball. Her family was her number one priority. Her grandkids were her pride and joy. She loved people and was always willing to give a helping hand to others. Shawntell is survived by her loving husband, Brent Layton of Ririe, ID; father, Dean Olson of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Cheree (Guy) Bowden of Ririe, ID; daughter, Tracee M. (Kevin) Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Robert Dean (Annaleigh) Layton of Rigby, ID; son, Brent James Layton of Rigby, ID; father-in-law, Maythel James Layton; and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Cheryl Matilda Olson. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, with Bishop Forrest Barnes officiating. The family will visit with friends Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at, and Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. both times at funeral home. Burial will be in the Ririe Shelton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Primary Children's Hospital in her name. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Shawntell 1/28/1970 - 3/23/2022Layton.

