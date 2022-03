Don’t miss an opportunity to catch up with Emmy Award-winning actor Jeff Branson in The Locher room on Wednesday, March 16, at 3 p.m. ET!. Best known to soap fans for playing Jonathan Lavery on ALL MY CHILDREN, Shayne Lewis on GUIDING LIGHT, and Ronan Malloy on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS, he earned Daytime Emmy nominations for his work on Y&R and AMC and took home the Outstanding Supporting Actor trophy in 2009 for GL.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO