ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MEhdg_0esaSwb900
A Ukrainian serviceman walks past a burnt-out car, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the village of Krasylivka outside Kyiv, Ukraine March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

March 30 (Reuters) - Artillery rocked Kyiv's suburbs and a besieged city in northern Ukraine, a day after Russia promised to scale down operations there. Ukraine's government and Western allies said the pullback was a ploy to regroup by invaders taking heavy losses. read more

FIGHTING

* The mayor of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, Vladyslav Astroshenko, said Russian bombardment had intensified over the past 24 hours, with more than 100,000 people trapped with supplies to last about a week. Bombings were also reported in the west of the country.

* Russia is shifting some forces from northern Ukraine to the east, where it is trying to encircle the main Ukrainian force there, said Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Some Russians will stay behind near Kyiv to tie Ukrainian forces down, he added.

* Russia is shelling nearly all cities along the frontline separating Ukrainian government-controlled territory from areas held by Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donetsk region, the regional Donetsk governor said.

* British military intelligence said losses had forced some Russian units to return to Belarus and Russia to reorganise and resupply. read more

DIPLOMACY

* Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said he felt optimistic after the talks at which Moscow said it would scale down military operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv.

* Britain will take a very sceptical view towards Russia and its pledge to scale down operations. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said London would judge Moscow by its actions, not words.

* The foreign ministers of Russia and China, meeting in China, both condemn what they regard as illegal and counter-productive Western sanctions imposed on Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry said.

ECONOMY

* Germany triggered an emergency plan to manage gas supplies in Europe's largest economy, an unprecedented move that could see the government ration power if there is a disruption or halt in gas supplies from Russia. read more

* All Russia's big exports could soon be in roubles, the Kremlin signaled

REFUGEES

* The number of Ukrainians fleeing abroad is now 4,019,287, the United Nations' Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said.

QUOTES

* "Ukrainians are not naive people," said President Zelenskiy. "Ukrainians have already learned during these 34 days of invasion, and over the past eight years of the war in Donbas, that the only thing they can trust is a concrete result."

Compiled by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Reuters
Reuters

382K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Related
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Person
Dominic Raab
The Independent

Voices: When my American friends ask why Russians don’t rise up against Putin, this is what I say

When the war broke out I stopped sleeping through the night. I have to bear witness to every devastating detail. This war is in the land I am from. I watch the buildings being bombed. I watch the people, terrorized, forced to flee by the millions, seeking safety, leaving behind homes and photographs, husbands and sisters.Some of my friends here in America are confused. I thought you were Russian, they say. You’re Ukrainian now? But it’s not that simple. Maybe I’m both — but I’m not sure I’m either.I’m from the Soviet Union. And in our Soviet passports, before...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Economy#Ukrainian#Russians#British
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
China
Country
Russia
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all contributed...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy